‘Any wind is good’: Model yachts race and sail Petaluma River

Tiny sailboats rocked from side to side Sunday morning along the Petaluma River, at the mercy of the momentary wind gusts.

“Any wind is good,” George Pedrick, 65, who lives in Point Richmond, said. “We’ll take it.”

Pedrick was one of the San Francisco Model Yacht Club’s members who took their radio-controlled boats to The Floathouse docks in Petaluma’s central turning basin to race Sunday morning.

The first-time event, which lasted until 2:30 p.m. and drew about 40 people, was hosted by The Floathouse Boat Rental Center as part of its Boating Club Demo Days, made to introduce local boating clubs to the community.

Attendees wearing baseball caps stood at the edge of the dock while holding controllers to steer their boats on the water. Boats of all sizes sailed and turned through a racecourse that spanned a third-of-a-mile. Each race lasted for about 10-15 minutes.

Radio-controlled sailboat hobbyists rely on the wind to move their model yachts, but they steer and position the boats’ sails via radio control.

For Pedrick, it’s the skill of navigating different elements — direction of the wind and water — while sailing he finds most fulfilling.

“Sailing boats is fun but racing is challenging,” Pedrick, who has sailed for 30 years, said. “Racing makes you find out who can skipper the boat and work the wind shifts to keep the boat going fast.”

The sailboat fanatic began radio-control sailing with his father in San Rafael.

Two sailboats turned into 14, he said. He added that the hobby has taken him all over the world to compete. This past October, he competed in Croatia for the International One Metre World Championship.

And no, he didn’t win. But, he said, he doesn’t care and loves the thrill of being around other sail-boaters above everything else.

Sunday’s largest-competing sailboat was 70 inches long, according to Robert Weaver, the club’s commodore. The shortest boat was 36 inches.

Attendees showed up to sail or tried it for the first time. Others arrived to simply observe, but were intrigued enough to stay.

Renate Chestnut, 75, of Petaluma , who belongs to an all-women sailboat crew, showed up Sunday to observe. Her crew sails actual boats out of Richmond in Contra Costa County but are interested in sailing the radio-controlled versions, as well.

As a teen she was a part of a sailing club in northern Germany, where she’s from. Back then, she said, it was either tennis or learning how to sail boats. She chose sailing.

“I love being on the water, the camaraderie ... everything about it,” Chestnut said.

Founded in 1898, the San Francisco Model Yacht Club is devoted to the building and sailing of model yachts. It is the oldest of its kind in North America.

