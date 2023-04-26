‘Mom influencer’ Katie Sorensen guilty of making false report of a crime

Katie Sorensen, a former Sonoma resident whose Instagram video went viral in December 2020 after she falsely claimed a Petaluma couple tried to kidnap her children at a local Michaels, has been found guilty of one count of making a false report of a crime.

Sonoma County Superior Court jurors, who began their deliberations in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon and then resumed them Wednesday morning, rendered their verdict after nearly five hours of deliberations.

Sorensen had been charged with three misdemeanor counts of making a false report of a crime. Jurors acquitted her of the two other counts.

She could face as much as six months in jail when she returns to court for sentencing. Following the verdict, Wednesday, she was taken from the courtroom in handcuffs.

The jury of eight men and four women reached their verdict after deliberating about three hours Wednesday. They received the case around 3 p.m. Tuesday and they went home 90 minutes later.

Their decision follows three days of testimony overseen by Judge Laura Passaglia.

On Dec. 7, 2020, Sorensen told Petaluma police a couple ‒ later identified as Eddie and Sadie Martinez‒ tried to kidnap her children at the Michaels store on North McDowell Boulevard.

She contacted dispatchers 15 minutes after leaving Michaels and then was interviewed by a Petaluma police officer. The officer, who testified, said her story seemed odd but didn’t appear to warrant a full investigation.

One was launched, however, on Dec. 14 after Sorensen detailed her claims in a video she posted on her Instagram account. The video was viewed millions of times and attracted her thousands of new followers.

She claimed the couple followed her in and out of the store before they were joined by a suspicious man in a van. They fled, Sorensen said, after she called out to an elderly man and his caretaker who were nearby.

She said in the video, but not to police, one of the couple tried to grab her stroller.

Police interviewed Sorensen on Dec. 14 and she positively identified the couple when presented a surveillance photo.

The Martinezes came forwarded after their photos were circulated. Eventually, though, police concluded Sorensen’s claims were without merit amd they cleared the Martinezes of any alleged wrongdoing.

During trial, the prosecution argued Sorensen, who had created a “mommy blog,” made the claims in order to bolster her profile as a social media influencer, which she denied.

Taking the stand in her own defense, Sorensen told jurors she made a mistake and misunderstood what had happened. Her attorney told jurors she truly believed her children were in danger.

Prosecutors, though, presented surveillance footage from inside Michaels and its parking lot on Dec. 7.

It showed the Martinezes never interacted with Sorensen. Neither did the van driver, elderly man or his caretaker, which Sorensen said were involved.

Both Martinezes testified. Sadie Martinez said because of Sorensen’s claims they were labeled as “child abductors” following the events of Dec. 7.

