Momentum slows after stellar start for St. Vincent girls

The St. Vincent de Paul varsity girls basketball team faced some tough competition as North Bay-Redwood league play began last week, with the Mustangs dropping two consecutive games against Piner and Sonoma Academy.

The Mustangs (6-3) kept it close in their Dec. 12 home conference game against the Piner Prospectors (6-7) but came up short 37-32.

Keira Squires shot for 13 points during the game, including three 3-pointers, while Maddy Rynning also had two 3’s for the night and Nora Kaszuba scored another. Sam Sarlatte and Emilly Isetta also led in assists.

On defense, Hailey Sarlatte got 12 defensive rebounds against Piner and another two offensive rebounds. Sam Sarlatte and Nora Kaszuba each had five defensive rebounds, and Maddy Rynning and Gabby Tarantino each had three.

On Dec. 15, St. Vincent hosted another non-conference game against Sonoma Academy (8-3), where the Coyotes held a fierce lead for the entirety of the game and defeated the Mustangs 56-20.

Sam Sarlatte led with three field goals made and shot 30% from the field, also getting seven defensive rebounds. Squires also made the sole 3-pointer for the Mustangs against Sonoma Academy, while Nedine Ghattas shot 75% in free throws and Hailey Sarlatte led in offensive rebounds with 4.

The losses came after the Mustangs opened the season with a strong 5-0 record, building substantial leads over teams like College Prep, Tomales and Roseland Collegiate Prep with scores of 40-6, 44-8 and 46-7, respectively.

The Mustangs went to play Santa Rosa at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 and Rancho Cotate at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 on the road.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.