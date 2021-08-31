Monday night fire displaces family in south Petaluma

A structure fire late Monday night displaced a family of four and caused $150,000 in damage to a home in south Petaluma.

Firefighters were dispatched at 8:23 p.m. Monday to the 1200 block of Lindberg Lane, where smoke and fire were pouring out of a bedroom window of the home just east of Highway 101.

Crews worked quickly to cut a hole in the roof, allowing heat and smoke to exit as firefighters put out the fire, containing it to one bedroom and a hallway, according to a news release from the Petaluma Fire Department.

Although the fire was contained by 8:38 p.m., the entire house sustained heavy smoke damage, leaving the home uninhabitable until repairs can be completed.

There were no injuries reported, but damage was estimated at $150,000.

Battalion Chief Chad Costa said in the release that one resident was home when the fire started, and the resident learned of the fire when a smoke detector sounded the alarm.

“Had it not been for the activation of the smoke detector this fire would have grown to become much larger,” Costa said in the release.

Along with the Petaluma Fire Department, firefighters from Rancho Adobe Fire, North Bay Fire and Sonoma Valley Fire responded.

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.