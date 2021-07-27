Monday’s drizzle first rainfall in Sonoma County since April, bit more expected Tuesday

A weak storm system is expected to bring another small dose of rain to Sonoma County in the wake of Monday’s slight drizzle, which marked the region’s first measurable rainfall since the end of April.

On Tuesday, parts of the North Bay could receive up to a 0.10 inch of rain, although National Weather Service forecasters say most areas are likely to get even less than that.

Rainfall first developed in the area early Monday and Riverfront Regional Park, which is west of Windsor, was hit hardest with about 0.08 inch of rain. About 0.01 inch of rain fell across other parts of Sonoma County, according to the National Weather Service.

“It hasn’t amounted to much at all,” meteorologist Eleanor Dhuyvetter said of Monday’s conditions. “There were really some scattered showers, but I don’t think anyone’s got more than a trace.”

Most rainfall in recent weeks has been barely traceable and the last time anything measurable was recorded was on April 25, when Santa Rosa had 0.08 inch of rain.

Tuesday morning’s conditions will be “more organized” than Monday’s, which will allow slightly more rain to fall, Dhuyvetter said.

Thunderstorms never developed above Sonoma County and it’s unlikely lightning strikes will develop even at higher elevations.

The last of Tuesday’s rain should exit Sonoma County by around 1 p.m., Dhuyvetter said.

Wet conditions were non-existent in Mendocino and Lake counties, where “there have been a couple very weak showers” Monday, said Alex Dodd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Eureka.

His office had issued a fire weather watch for Monday due to potential lightning that never developed.

A slight chance of showers was on tap through Tuesday morning without any thunderstorms on the horizon. Any rainfall isn’t expected to be visible.

“I think, at this point, the rain’s not even reaching the ground,” Dodd said. “Bottom line is we don’t expect a widespread lightning outbreak or anything.”

The North Bay is under “exceptional drought” conditions and is among the driest parts of California, according to the state drought monitor.

Santa Rosa has received 8.4 inches of rain since Jan. 1, which is down significantly from its normal 21.61 inches through July 26.

High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s through the rest of the week and there’s no sign of rain after Tuesday, Dodd said.

