A Montana man has been arrested after police say he broke into multiple Petaluma homes Tuesday morning and tried to kiss a woman he encountered in one of them.

Hans Rudolph Schweitzer, 37, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, attempted burglary, assault with intent to commit sexual assault and false imprisonment, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

At about 8:45 a.m., an area resident reported to authorities that her dogs had scared off a man who tried to enter her home in the 400 block of Bodega Avenue.

Fifteen minutes later, dispatchers received multiple calls about a man entering or trying to enter homes in the area of Eden Lane, according to police.

Responding Petaluma police officers found residents detaining the suspect, who matched the description of the man on Bodega Avenue.

Investigators say Schweitzer tried to enter a home on Eden Court before going into another, where he pinned a woman against a wall and tried to kiss her.

She escaped and called 911 while fleeing with her child to a neighbor’s home.

According to police, Schweitzer fled and tried to get into another nearby home.

He instead went to Cherry Street, where he entered a home and rummaged through the kitchen before being confronted by an occupant. He and the man struggled before Schweitzer fled and was confronted by neighbors, police said.

Schweitzer was being held Tuesday at the Sonoma County jail in lieu of $1.5 million bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi