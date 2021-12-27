Monte Rio man dies in attempt to save dog from house fire

A Monte Rio man died in a house fire Sunday morning after going back into the burning building to try to save his dog, authorities said.

The man was identified as James Crowl, 41, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

The fire, at Highway 116 and E Street in Monte Rio, was reported at 5:07 a.m.

Within a minute, Monte Rio firefighters arrived at the scene where Crowl and his 72-year-old father were standing outside, said Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman.

A few minutes later, while firefighters were putting out the fire, Baxman noticed the son, Crowl, was missing and approached the father.

“I said, ‘Where’s your son?’” Baxman recalled. “His father said he ran back in to rescue the dog.”

Firefighters found Crowl inside the house, face-down on the staircase. The official cause of death had not been confirmed Monday by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit.

His dog did not survive the fire either.

“It’s awful,” Baxman said. “It’s worse than devastating. Day after Christmas. Awful.”

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to put out the blaze. They suspect it was sparked by a fire in the chimney, according to Baxman.

The Monte Rio Fire Protection District, Sonoma County Fire District Station 9 and Cal Fire responded.

The fire burned two rooms and caused about $300,000 in damage to the house, Baxman said.

