Monte Rio shooting victim was suspect’s father, officials say

The Monte Rio man Francisco Gonzalez is accused of fatally shooting this week, before sparking a six-hour manhunt in west Sonoma County, was his father, authorities announced Wednesday.

Rufino Gonzalez, 72, was pronounced dead shortly after deputies responded to reports of gunfire on Willow Road around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

His 32-year-old son, Francisco Gonzalez, was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail at the Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa, records show.

He’s scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court as early as Thursday.

In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, the Sheriff’s Office said, “This is another outstanding example of law enforcement agencies and the community working together. We received several calls from the public throughout the day, including when the shooting occurred, an excellent suspect description, and his final location before he was arrested.”

The shooting occurred at the north end of Willow, just a few yards from where the street intersects with Alder Road.

Responding deputies found the elder Gonzalez and were tending to him when they heard more gunshots and issued an order for residents to shelter in place, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Searches for the suspected shooter were focused on the surrounding residential area and a wooded region along the southern edge of the Russian River. The shooting and the subsequent manhunt shook what many residents described as an otherwise tranquil community.

“I’m a little unnerved. This is a very quiet, peaceful (community),” said a woman who identified herself only as Gail. She said the shooting happened behind her home.

During the search for Francisco Gonzalez on Tuesday, several homeowners told The Press Democrat that Rufino Gonzalez was a landscaper who had lived on Willow for more than a year. They said he was well-known and well-liked.

Some said that his son lived at encampments in the woods. Others said he lived in a tree stump. It was unclear how long the younger Gonzalez had been in the woods. Neighbors said they saw him infrequently.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office described the younger Gonzalez as a transient.

Gail said that prior to the shooting it appeared Rufino Gonzalez was confronting his son about something. She estimated that she heard at least four shots Tuesday morning.

Francisco Gonzalez was believed to be armed and dangerous and multiple law enforcement agencies joined the search for him.

The effort included the California Highway Patrol, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, the Sonoma County Fire District, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and California State Parks.

The Sheriff’s Office publicly identified Francisco Gonzalez as a suspect Tuesday afternoon and he was located at about 4 p.m. after a resident spotted him west of Graton.

He was arrested at Green Valley and Green Valley School roads, which officials said is eight miles from the shooting scene.

They didn’t specify whether Francisco Gonzalez walked there or got a ride. Neither did they say whether they recovered the firearm used in the shooting or who owned it.

Investigators said the gun may have been some type of rifle.

