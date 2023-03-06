In preparation for Monday’s return to school, several days after the death of a student who was stabbed during a fight in a classroom, Montgomery High School’s principal emailed staff, students and their families an update Sunday night about what they can expect.

“As a staff, we have used the days following the tragedy to lean on one another, process what happened, plan what resources will best serve our students and staff, and prepare for the students’ return to school on Monday,” Principal Adam Paulson said in his email. “The district and county teams have also been on hand offering support and resources as we prepare for this week.”

He said he has “asked teachers to prioritize connecting with students and helping them to process this tragedy. On Monday, teachers will facilitate an activity during 1st period to help identify which students need immediate support.”

Sixteen-year-old Jayden Pienta died March 1 at an area hospital after police said he and another 16-year-old student entered an art class and separately fought with a 15-year-old freshman.

Police said the freshman, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, produced a knife and stabbed Pienta and the other boy. The second boy suffered a wound to his hand, while Pienta was stabbed once in the chest and twice in the back, police said.

The 15-year-old, who police said fled the classroom but was arrested a short distance from the school, is being detained in Sonoma County’s Juvenile Justice Detention Center while the District Attorney’s Office considers charges.

School officials canceled classes for the remainder of the week after public outcries from angry, frightened students, staff, and parents who expressed concerns about on-campus security and their safety at school.

Santa Rosa police Chief John Cregan has said three police officers will be on campus Monday and likely Tuesday.

Cregan said he “hand-picked” the officers who will serve as “a reassuring presence on campus. The officers will be available, if needed, to talk with teachers, parents and students, to let them know that they are safe.”

While Paulson did not mention the presence of police officers in his note Sunday night, he did say that “additional adults will be on campus throughout the week to provide support. This additional support will include everything from extra substitute teachers to Sonoma County Office (of) Education administrators.”

He added counseling will be available for students and staff and that the library will be the “main location for students who need extra support.”

“It is anticipated that many will need more time to process and make the transition back to school. It will be important for students and staff to be able to focus on relationship building opportunities and social emotional learning activities,” Paulson said.

“As a community, this tragedy is felt deeply by everyone,” he added. “I sincerely want you to know that I care about each student on our campus and the Monty team remains focused on bringing our students back to the safest and healthiest school environment possible.”