More back-to-back rainstorms on tap for North Bay. Here’s what to expect and when

Another weekend, another rainstorm. Two, actually.

From Saturday to Tuesday, back-to-back storms are going to wallop the North Bay, potentially dropping up to 6 inches of rain in the wettest parts of the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms follow a spurt of rain overnight Wednesday, which proved more powerful than meteorologists predicted on Monday.

In that storm, Sonoma County’s coastal mountains saw about 1 1/4 inches of rain, with 3/10 to 9/10 of an inch in its valleys, with Santa Rosa getting the most.

Napa County valleys reported slightly lower totals — from about 3/10 of an inch in Napa to a half-inch near Calistoga.

Since Oct. 1, 2023, the start of the water year, the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport has received about 24.92 inches of rain. That is just 9/10 of an inch below what fell last year during the continuous bout of atmospheric rivers.

In the same period, the Napa County Airport recorded 13.48 inches, which is about 4.5 inches under last year’s totals through Feb. 15.

Soils are fairly soaked, said Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office, as of the most recent rainfall.

What to expect

The incoming storm will bring about 2 to 3 inches more to the North Bay valleys and 4 to 6 inches more across northwest Sonoma and Napa counties.

The first round of rain will start early Saturday — though some showers could begin along the coast Friday night — and continue to early Sunday.

For the first 24 hours, wind gusts will pick up to 30 mph inland and up to 40 mph along the coast.

While gusts are not expected as strong as last weekend’s storm, there could still be trees knocked down.

“The soil is very saturated. So it’s likely for some isolated downed trees and power lines going down,” Gass said. “But, it’s just a typical normal winter storm system.”

The northwest portions of Sonoma County could get up to 3 inches of rain in a day, he said.

Breaking waves on North Bay beaches are projected to reach up to 22 feet and some specific spots with “favored areas with steep beaches” have the potential to get up to 28 feet. This can cause dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and some beach erosion.

A high surf advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday.

“Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches,” according to the high surf advisory. “These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.”

Residents won’t get much of a break before the next round of rain starts either Sunday morning or afternoon and will continue through Tuesday night, with some possible showers lingering into Wednesday.

The storm will be heaviest Sunday and then lower in intensity Monday, though there’s about a 20% chance of thunderstorms both days.

Storms will become less frequent Tuesday.

Peak wind gusts will remain around 30 mph on Sunday, though areas in higher elevations could see 60 mph gusts, which is normal for this type of storm, Gass said.

Flooding, for the most part, is not a big concern as main rivers are not expected to rise significantly despite the rainfall.

The Russian River is forecast to peak about a foot below its flood stage in Hopland early Monday, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center.

Some creeks and streams could get backed up, though.

“We're expecting some minor urban flooding, of low-lying areas and flood prone spots,” Gass said. “There are not expected to to be widespread flooding concerns.”

