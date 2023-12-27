More nonprofits raise voices to Sonoma County government with chorus of concerns

In a rare public display of concern and, in some cases, discontent, the leaders of more than two dozen Sonoma County nonprofits said late payments and government contracts that haven’t kept up with operating costs are straining their organizations and impeding the delivery of critical services.

In a letter to Department of Health Services Director Tina Rivera, Board of Supervisors Chairperson Chris Coursey, and federal and state representatives, 25 nonprofit officials said last week that the county needs to do more to support their organizations by paying them more and in a more timely fashion, but also by recognizing the unique role nonprofits play in supplying essential services.

Rivera was unavailable to comment. In a Thursday interview after a memorial for people who died homeless in Sonoma County in 2023, Dave Kiff, director of the county’s homelessness services division, said officials are taking the concerns seriously.

“They do make a lot of really important points in the letter,” Kiff said. “Certainly their important role in serving clients is unquestioned and we never need to be adding to their problems. We should be helping solve their problems.”

The letter comes after reporting by the Press Democrat earlier this fall that revealed that service providers with health department contracts for homelessness and substance abuse treatment were facing delayed payments and other contract issues. The department in November began to issue payments, however, a number of providers say they are still owed money.

In the letter, nonprofit leaders say the issue is a symptom of a deeper, longer running problem: From their perspective, county government has placed much of the work that is critical to a healthy community in the hands of nonprofits, but for years failed to pair that responsibility with sufficient support.

Leaders find supervisors’ response lacking

In the letter, as well as in interviews with The Press Democrat, nonprofit directors took issue with county supervisors’ response to the earlier stories. Some said they felt the supervisors downplayed the value of the service providers or that they indicated a lack of interest in solving the payment and contracting issues for the future.

“The crisis outlined by the Press Democrat and the response by members of the Board of Supervisors demonstrates that our county leadership may not fully understand the nature of the level of expertise needed to maintain viable programs for those in our community who are the most vulnerable and marginalized,” the letter said. It was written and distributed by Robin Bowen, executive director of Child Parent Institute, which provides parenting education and children’s mental health services

“We're advocates and we want to speak out because we're seeing that it's potentially damaging to our community,” Bowen said in an interview. “I think it’s time to have this conversation because there is a close relationship between the county and the nonprofits and that apparently needs to be reset.”

In an email to The Press Democrat, board chair Coursey wrote that it appeared to him county officials were taking the delayed payments seriously and were working to resolve concerns raised in the letter.

“I hope I have made clear when this issue surfaced a few weeks ago that I value the work done in Sonoma County by our nonprofit partners,” Coursey said. “They are an extension of county government, and if they can’t do their jobs, we aren’t doing our jobs.”

Kiff said the county is working at improving the process.

“Obviously, paying them on time is essential and we need to do better there. And we do have things we're working on to do that better,” he said.

Among those improvements, he said, are multiyear contracts so nonprofits won’t have to reapply every year, which effectively restarts the process. Those should start being implemented next fiscal year, he said.

Another change, Kiff said, is that this year the county issued its call for proposals for county-funded programs three months ahead of last year. That, he said, will help ensure that they go to the supervisors earlier for approval.

Call for more cooperation

The late payments exposed a troubled relationship that needs better attention from county leaders, said Becky Ennis, executive director of SOS Community Counseling, which contracts with the county for mental health and substance abuse counseling services, primarily for youth.

“There does need to be someone that's like, ‘Hey, how are we doing business with our community based organizations?” said Ennis.