More nonprofits raise voices to Sonoma County government with chorus of concerns

Nonprofit officials said the county needs to do more to support their organizations, by paying them more and in a more timely fashion, but also by recognizing the unique role nonprofits play in supplying essential services.|
ANDREW GRAHAM AND JEREMY HAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 27, 2023, 7:25AM
In a rare public display of concern and, in some cases, discontent, the leaders of more than two dozen Sonoma County nonprofits said late payments and government contracts that haven’t kept up with operating costs are straining their organizations and impeding the delivery of critical services.

In a letter to Department of Health Services Director Tina Rivera, Board of Supervisors Chairperson Chris Coursey, and federal and state representatives, 25 nonprofit officials said last week that the county needs to do more to support their organizations by paying them more and in a more timely fashion, but also by recognizing the unique role nonprofits play in supplying essential services.

Rivera was unavailable to comment. In a Thursday interview after a memorial for people who died homeless in Sonoma County in 2023, Dave Kiff, director of the county’s homelessness services division, said officials are taking the concerns seriously.

“They do make a lot of really important points in the letter,” Kiff said. “Certainly their important role in serving clients is unquestioned and we never need to be adding to their problems. We should be helping solve their problems.”

The letter comes after reporting by the Press Democrat earlier this fall that revealed that service providers with health department contracts for homelessness and substance abuse treatment were facing delayed payments and other contract issues. The department in November began to issue payments, however, a number of providers say they are still owed money.

In the letter, nonprofit leaders say the issue is a symptom of a deeper, longer running problem: From their perspective, county government has placed much of the work that is critical to a healthy community in the hands of nonprofits, but for years failed to pair that responsibility with sufficient support.

Leaders find supervisors’ response lacking

In the letter, as well as in interviews with The Press Democrat, nonprofit directors took issue with county supervisors’ response to the earlier stories. Some said they felt the supervisors downplayed the value of the service providers or that they indicated a lack of interest in solving the payment and contracting issues for the future.

“The crisis outlined by the Press Democrat and the response by members of the Board of Supervisors demonstrates that our county leadership may not fully understand the nature of the level of expertise needed to maintain viable programs for those in our community who are the most vulnerable and marginalized,” the letter said. It was written and distributed by Robin Bowen, executive director of Child Parent Institute, which provides parenting education and children’s mental health services

“We're advocates and we want to speak out because we're seeing that it's potentially damaging to our community,” Bowen said in an interview. “I think it’s time to have this conversation because there is a close relationship between the county and the nonprofits and that apparently needs to be reset.”

In an email to The Press Democrat, board chair Coursey wrote that it appeared to him county officials were taking the delayed payments seriously and were working to resolve concerns raised in the letter.

“I hope I have made clear when this issue surfaced a few weeks ago that I value the work done in Sonoma County by our nonprofit partners,” Coursey said. “They are an extension of county government, and if they can’t do their jobs, we aren’t doing our jobs.”

Kiff said the county is working at improving the process.

“Obviously, paying them on time is essential and we need to do better there. And we do have things we're working on to do that better,” he said.

Among those improvements, he said, are multiyear contracts so nonprofits won’t have to reapply every year, which effectively restarts the process. Those should start being implemented next fiscal year, he said.

Another change, Kiff said, is that this year the county issued its call for proposals for county-funded programs three months ahead of last year. That, he said, will help ensure that they go to the supervisors earlier for approval.

Call for more cooperation

The late payments exposed a troubled relationship that needs better attention from county leaders, said Becky Ennis, executive director of SOS Community Counseling, which contracts with the county for mental health and substance abuse counseling services, primarily for youth.

“There does need to be someone that's like, ‘Hey, how are we doing business with our community based organizations?” said Ennis.

The questions, Ennis said, should be: “‘How are we doing it? How are we working with them? How are we paying them? When are we paying them? What are we asking of them that we don't ask of others?’ Who asks those questions? To me that would be the Board of Supervisors.”

Mary-Frances Walsh, the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness’s local chapter, agreed. “At the end of the day the buck stops there,” she said.

The health department has for years been around two months behind on each payment on its contract with NAMI, Walsh said, though the delay is expected and managed by the organization. She signed the letter out of concern for other nonprofits that have been hard hit by the holdups. Walsh said the issue runs deeper than the current administration.

“I don’t fault (County Health Director) Tina Rivera at all; I think she is very sincere in trying to solve the problems,” Walsh said. “Staffing inadequacies have led to the (current situation).”

Ennis said SOS has been owed about $5,000 for more than two months and has been told to expect payment soon. That may be a small compared to what other organizations are owed (St. Vincent de Paul charity was at one point owed more than $800,000) but it has a genuine impact on programming, she said.

In her case, Ennis said, she couldn’t staff a substance abuse education program because she didn’t have the budget for the therapists.

For some nonprofits, like La Luz, a Sonoma Valley social services organization that contracts with the county to provide its largely Latino clientele with small business, substance abuse and early childhood development education, signing the letter was less a critique of the county and more a way to call for more cooperation.

“We are all together in solving issues in the community, and the intent of La Luz in signing this is to continue with that collaborating,” said Leonardo Lobato, La Luz’s executive director. “I’m thinking more of strengthening through communication and simplifying procedures.”

However, last week, Lobato wrote to a Press Democrat reporter to say La Luz had, in fact, decided to retract its signature from the letter.

“This decision was made after identifying a misalignment between certain aspects of the letter's content and our organization's operational experience,” Lobato wrote. In a later interview, he said that La Luz has not experienced payment delays.

Concerns for healthy nonprofit ecosystem

Rebecca Fein, director of the county’s sexual assault and violence prevention and healing nonprofit Verity, also said her signature was not because of particular issues with county funding but out of concern for the overall health of the region’s safety net, which is so dependent on nonprofit providers. Most of her organization’s funding comes through the state and federal government, she said, and the small county contracts Verity does work on have proceeded smoothly.

But Verity’s success depends on a healthy ecosystem of other service providers, Fein said. Particularly, she said, Verity needs beds in shelters and other housing options for clients who are victims of domestic violence or otherwise in dangerous situations.

“There are a handful of those nonprofits which are financially struggling right now, which has gotten in the way of us being able to provide shelter to our clients,” she said. “It’s a really symbiotic relationship.”

Fein signed the letter because she said it wasn’t “accusatory” and was based on the idea that everyone involved in the issue — both county officials and nonprofit workers — were working toward the same goals and just needed to smooth out communication.

“Our funding is so dependent on bureaucracies and availability of funding,” Fein, who took over Verity in July, said. “If nonprofit leadership was free from having to hustle to just keep our doors open, imagine the work we would do.”

Other signers said the letter reflected a new reality for nonprofits the county has yet to adjust to. The recent issues with delayed payments comes as nonprofits are facing rising costs due to inflation and wage adjustment, and rising demand as Sonoma County and California continue to struggle with social problems that became further entrenched during the pandemic.

“It’s unpacking a system that has been functioning for a long time in a way that is no longer is working,” said Susan Fette, CEO of Sebastopol-based TLC Child & Family Services, which serves youth in need with support and shelter, and interim CEO at Social Advocates for Youth, or SAY, which has a similar focus.

TLC is still owed $227,000, she said, while SAY is owed $338,000.

“We're attempting to do business as nonprofits with our county government entities as if nothing's changed in our world. And yet our whole world has changed,” Fette said.

Reductions in federal and state funding, consecutive disasters — wildfires and the pandemic — forced up the operating costs of nonprofits who are asked to meet increased need for services, who have had to staff up and use more resources, and for whom fundraising has become more difficult, she said.

County contracts haven’t kept place with either those factors or inflation, and that is threatening to upend nonprofits, Fette said.

“This isn't ‘Oh, we're upset’ or ‘We don't like the way we're being treated’ kind of situation,” she said. “If something doesn't change, then we're going to have to figure out how to do business in a Sonoma County without nonprofits.”

Overhead a 'huge’ issue

A key problem, said another nonprofit leader, is that funding contracts generally don’t cover or cover only very minimal administrative costs, often termed indirect costs.

“The indirect issue is a huge one,” said Cynthia King, executive director of Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County, a social services agency that dates to the 1960s.

With few administrative costs covered, King said, nonprofit leaders often must shoulder a heavier load that takes a toll.

“You get executive directors, especially with smaller organizations, that are often women of color, who are doing everything,” King said. “They're doing supervision, hiring, running payroll, doing the finances, managing the contracts. And, you know, it's almost impossible. And so, like what Robin was saying, a lot of it is on the backs of the people who really could be doing more to serve the community, but get stuck in this grind of just keeping the agency functioning.”

King said the letter “isn't necessarily personal against anybody in the county. This is a systemic issue, and we're not the only place that experiences it. I don't think it's actually as oppositional as it seems, but it's really about recognizing the situation as it is, and all of our parts in it, because we all play a role. And then how can we move forward into something different together.”

A notable name missing from the letter’s signatories was Jennielynn Holmes, CEO of Catholic Charities, the regions’ largest nonprofit provider of homelessness services, which has also experienced delayed payments.

Holmes, however, in an interview, said that she simply had not had time to review and sign the letter before it was sent.

“We agree with it. And if we had more time to work on this together, there are pieces we would have added,” she said.

In addition to a better local payment system and contracts that keep pace with overhead costs, Holmes said she would like more attention paid to federal and state regulations that “are creating systems that are inadvertently keeping people in poverty.”

She cited rules that too strictly limit the amount of income someone can earn before they lose benefits, or the number of meals a day they can receive, or that contradict other regulations, stymieing programs.

“What we need to do is work at all levels of government and start talking about these issues,” Holmes said. “And let's start together. How can we use our nonprofit voice with our government voices to create change at all levels of government?”

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On X, formerly Twitter, @AndrewGraham88. You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On X @jeremyhay

