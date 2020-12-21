More on-campus classes coming to SRJC in the spring

Beginning spring 2021, Santa Rosa Junior College will expand its on-campus course offerings to include 98 total courses with some or all content delivered in-person, an increase of 29 more courses than were offered in fall 2020.

These offerings, which were approved by Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, are primarily focused on programs that train the state’s essential workforce, courses that require hand-on components, such as labs, and other programs that cannot be taught fully online. The majority will be offered in a hybrid format with lecture online and labs or other activities in-person. All classes will follow strict social distancing protocols, such as requiring masks, six feet of distance between students and thorough cleaning of instructional spaces after each use. Some will also be taught primarily in an outdoor setting.

Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Jane Saldaña-Talley said that the approval for expansion of in-person instruction was due in part to the college’s established track record for offering such training safely, which has built trust with Sonoma County officials.

“We have been extremely diligent in following our COVID-19 operational protocols and protection plans, not only because the safety of our students, employees and community members is our number one priority, but because we know that’s the path to bringing students back to the classroom,” she said. “We are committed to doing this the right way.”

So far, the additional classes approved for in-person instruction in spring 2021 include biology/anatomy, chemistry/physics, computer science, select culinary courses, outdoor agriculture and natural resources classes, engineering and applied technology and more.

This is an expansion to the classes that were previously approved for fall 2020, including programs in public safety, health sciences and lab sections for a small number of STEM courses.

A decision regarding remote instruction/services for summer 2021 will be made mid-January 2021. A decision for fall 2021 will be communicated well in advance to allow for student, faculty and operational planning.

SRJC President Dr. Frank Chong expressed his appreciation for the collaborative work of county officials and of the college employees who are working tirelessly to make these classes possible.

“Our faculty have gone above and beyond to adapt classes to meet all the necessary safety guidelines,” he said. “Their dedication and that of the rest of our staff is inspiring and reminds us why we’re here: to help our students reach their goals, no matter what hurdles we all face.”