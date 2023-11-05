More rain and chance of thunderstorms early in the week for North Bay

The North Bay’s soggy Sunday weather is expected to continue into this coming week bringing a chance of thunderstorms and lightning along with it Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Santa Rosa and Napa averaged .05-to-a tenth of an inch of rain through Sunday afternoon. In the hills, rainfall reached as high as a quarter- to three-tenths of an inch.

“Nothing outstanding per se, just some light and beneficial rainfall,” National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Miller said Sunday.

Curious how much additional rain we'll get over the next few days? Here's a look at the probability for seeing different amounts. In general the North Bay has the best odds for picking up 0.25" or greater. #cawx pic.twitter.com/1kCnh3pZod — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 5, 2023

The unsettled pattern of on-and-off rain will likely continue throughout Sunday and ease up a bit overnight.

More showers are projected for Monday across the North Bay in the morning through midday. The National Weather Service projected a possible 0.3- to 0.5-plus inches of rain across the coastal mountains and a quarter to 0.4 inch across the inland valleys.

For the western portion of Sonoma County especially, there’s a small ― 10% to 15% ― chance of thunderstorms. That slight possibility extends up and down the North Bay and coastal waters.

Forecasters are also predicting an increased chance for hazardous lightning strikes on Monday in various parts of the North Bay. The affected areas include the coastal regions and inland parts of Sonoma County. Given the wet weather, dry lightning should not be a concern, the weather agency said.

Good afternoon. We've updated the forecast to include small thunderstorm chances tomorrow for parts of the North Bay and adjacent coastal waters. Stay weather aware and remember when thunder roars go indoors! #cawx pic.twitter.com/E82B7oitRm — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 5, 2023

After that, “it dries up, and it cools out,” Miller said. “That’s going to be the story for midweek.”

In particular, temperatures could drop into the mid- to upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday morning with the potential for frost, he said.

Light rain could return to the area Friday.

