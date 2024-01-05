More rain, high surf then near-freezing temperatures on tap for Sonoma County

Another round of rain and hazardous beach conditions are on tap for Sonoma County and other parts of the North Bay starting Friday, along with near-freezing temperatures by the end of the weekend.

High surf is expected to develop Friday, although risk levels are categorized as “moderate,” according to the National Weather Service.

Some areas could see waves reach 25 feet tall, and inexperienced swimmers and boaters should avoid the water.

Ocean conditions should ease by Saturday, according to forecasters, but up to 0.25 inches of rain could fall. The heaviest precipitation is expected between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Similar conditions are expected along the California coast as far south as Monterey County.

Rain should pass by Sunday just as early morning low temperatures dip to mid-30s in the urban areas with low-30s in more rural areas. Coastal areas will remain in the mid- to upper-30s due to ocean warmth, according to forecasters.

A frost advisory may go into effect in some areas, and people without shelter may be at risk.

Daytime high temperatures are likely to be in the mid-50s throughout the week.

