More rain is on the way. Here’s how much is expected in the North Bay

North Bay residents can expect two more days of showers and up to 2 more inches of rain before a dayslong dry spell through Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain began early Sunday, paused for the afternoon and picked up again Sunday night into the next day. Most spots in Sonoma and Napa counties received between 3/4 to 2 1/2 inches of rain by Monday afternoon, said Rick Canepa, a meteorologist for the weather service’s Monterey office.

About 1 1/2 inches fell in Santa Rosa and Napa saw up to 1 1/4 inches of rain, while areas near the coast averaged about 1 3/4 inches and some spots, such as Cloverdale, got 2 inches.

Scattered showers were expected to pass through overnight into Tuesday, with a 10% chance of thunderstorms possible through morning. Rain will fade before the next round of moderate to locally heavy rainfall Wednesday morning.

Accompanied by southerly winds, the last wave will drop about 1 to 2 more inches of rain across the North Bay.

As of Monday afternoon, no additional hazards were predicted, though roads will likely be slippery.

“Wednesday morning will probably be a wet commute again,” Canepa said. “It'll start to dry out by Wednesday night. And then it's dry to sometime next week.”

Some areas above 1,000 feet of elevation, including along the Mayacamas Mountains, could also see some gusts that approach 30 mph during the storm.

The valleys could see some high gusts if winds drop, but it’s not likely, Canepa said.

The weather service did issue a small craft advisory through 3 a.m. Wednesday, instructing beginners to those operating smaller boats to avoid the hazardous conditions.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X, formerly Twitter, @madi.smals.