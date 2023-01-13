More rain this weekend, potential flooding, high winds, high surf in Sonoma County, National Weather Service says
The National Weather Service is warning of widespread flooding, rapid rises in creeks and rivers, as well as the risk of mud, rock and landslides over the weekend as the latest in a series of wet storms hits the Bay Area.
A flood watch is in effect Saturday 4 a.m. through Monday afternoon with the weather service warned of widespread flooding, rapid rises in creeks, streams and rivers, as well as mud, rock and landslides.
The Russian River is now forecast to reach 32.3 feet at 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The weather service also issued a high surf warning Thursday afternoon for the Bay Area coastline, especially west-facing beaches through 10 a.m. Saturday due to breaking waves as tall as 25 feet high.
