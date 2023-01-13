The National Weather Service is warning of widespread flooding, rapid rises in creeks and rivers, as well as the risk of mud, rock and landslides over the weekend as the latest in a series of wet storms hits the Bay Area.

A flood watch is in effect Saturday 4 a.m. through Monday afternoon with the weather service warned of widespread flooding, rapid rises in creeks, streams and rivers, as well as mud, rock and landslides.

Flood Watch has been issued Saturday morning through Monday afternoon as at least three more storms will impact the region in the coming days. Today is the dry day. Light rain Friday, moderate to heavy rain with Saturday-Monday systems. pic.twitter.com/4LbOqW3ihS — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 12, 2023

The Russian River is now forecast to reach 32.3 feet at 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Were watching the Russian River near Guerneville as more rain falls across the North Bay. Latest reading is 26 feet with a forecast crest around 32 feet at 11 am Sunday. https://t.co/UzfPD7P3qP pic.twitter.com/AtZAoN0QSc — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 13, 2023

The weather service also issued a high surf warning Thursday afternoon for the Bay Area coastline, especially west-facing beaches through 10 a.m. Saturday due to breaking waves as tall as 25 feet high.

A High Surf Warning is in effect now through Saturday morning. With large, long period westerly swell, large breaking waves of 20-25 feet are possible.



Use extreme caution if near the coastline and never turn your back to the ocean. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/wlidpyWjT4 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 13, 2023

