The California Public Utilities Commission Thursday approved a rate increase for Pacific Gas & Electric customers that will also shape the utility giant’s wildfire mitigation plans.

The move will raise customer bills by roughly 13% starting Jan. 1.

The lead up to the decision between two options to raise rates was marked by heated debate and heavy lobbying. The vote was even delayed by two weeks to give commissioners more time to deliberate.

“We as a commission have struggled mightily with the additional hardship these increases will create for families,” said CPUC Commissioner John Reynolds who sponsored the winning proposal. “We know this, and yet we also know that the grid and the pipelines that serve the same families need upgrades, repairs and reinvention to meet growing demand and to adapt to a changing climate.”

With either plan, customers were going to feel the squeeze. Both proposals would have raised rates, but not as high as the 26% PG&E requested.

PG&E customers have repeatedly shouldered increases that have far outpaced inflation and strained communities across the utility’s service region. According to the latest quarterly report on electric rates from the Public Advocates Office, the CPUC’s independent consumer advocate, monthly bills went up an average $52, or 38%, between January 2021 and September 2023. In the last decade, costs have increased more than 90%. Rates have similarly risen for California’s other large investor-owned utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison.

With no notable change in utility use, retiree Ron York of Petaluma has seen his PG&E bill go from an average $278 per month in 2021 to $340 the next year to a steady ballpark of $400 per month now.

“Recognizing that is a 45% increase,” York said of yet another potential double-digit rate hike: “How in the mind of any logical person is this reasonable?” He noted, too, the many millions of dollars in executive bonuses and CEO compensation in the same time frame.

“No matter what the rate increase is, it’s the tip of the iceberg because PG&E has multiple requests currently pending, and every increase tacks on top of each other,” warned Mark Toney, executive director of The Utility Reform Network, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization. “This is one of many. That’s the big picture.”

PG&E acknowledged there were other rate requests before the CPUC but spokesperson Lynsey Paulo said the utility is “aggressively focused on how to deliver work safely at a lower cost.” She pointed to the company operating cost reduction of 3% in 2022 and an expected cost savings of $370 million in 2023, among other efforts.

Implications for safety strategy

The general rate proceeding, as it’s known, also helps to determine what strategies PG&E will pursue to harden infrastructure against wildfire risk.

For Toney and other experts and advocates, PG&E’s emphasis on undergrounding — the utility is pushing to bury 10,000 miles of power lines in 10 years — is more about investor profit than customers’ best interest.

With the project’s massive sticker price, interest and finance fees, Wall Street stands to benefit enormously, Toney said. Undergrounding at such an enormous scale is time-consuming and expensive, the burden of which customers will bear, Toney said, while other options, like insulating power lines and upgrading aged equipment, are more cost and time efficient with comparable safety benefits.

But, PG&E’s Paulo challenged that motivation and said “undergrounding provides permanent risk reduction that improves reliability and resilience in all extreme weather conditions in the face of growing impacts from climate change.

It “will save customers billions of dollars over the longer-term in avoided costs of tree trimming and removal and overhead line maintenance costs that will no longer be needed.“

The original commission proposal favored more investment in overhead hardening with less undergrounding while the alternative, which ultimately won by unanimous vote, proposed more undergrounding, though with less mileage than PG&E originally requested. Commissioners framed it as a fair compromise, though some consumer advocates, including FAIR California, a new coalition of ratepayers, labor unions, small businesses and environmental groups, charged the alternative proposal bent too far toward PG&E’s interest.

The Utility Reform Network said it was “profoundly disappointed” in a press release after the vote.

Critics have said PG&E has yet to make up for its long history of prioritizing profit over system maintenance and safety that led to aging infrastructure that, combined with climate change, sparked a series of deadly and devastating wildfires in recent years.