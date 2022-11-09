For the latest results and information on the 2020 Sonoma County General Election, visit election.pressdemocrat.com .

With an estimated 112,322 election ballots in Sonoma County yet to be counted, many of the closest local races will remain hanging in the balance this week, with no updated vote count expected until Friday, elections officials said Wednesday morning.

More than 12 hours after the polls closed, the share of counted balances remains at about 33% of the 304,066 county residents who were registered to vote in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Deva Proto, the county elections chief, reaffirmed Wednesday her prediction of a voter turnout between 65% and 70%. That means between 97,118 and 112,322 uncounted ballots have yet to be added to the 100,523 votes already processed.

“We want to make sure we do our normal process,” Proto said. “Make sure that we follow all of our rules and regulations and make sure we do it right.”

“It simply takes time to do it correct,” she added.

Votes counted so far include all those cast in-person — early and on Election Day — and mail-in ballots received before Election Day. The bulk still to be counted include those placed in drop boxes or handed in at voting centers on Election Day, as well as mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day but have yet to arrive at the county elections office.

There is a significant number of mail-in ballots submitted late and those must be processed, scanned and checked for signatures, Proto said.

With so many ballots outstanding, the county’s closest races are not likely to have a clear winner until later this week, when county officials release the next results update.

In the race for Santa Rosa City Council’s 4th District, for instance, Terry Sanders leads incumbent Victoria Fleming by only 124 votes. That race could be decided by outstanding votes.

Proto said there’s no way of knowing how many outstanding mail-in ballots remain uncounted in that race until the ballots are processed.

“We have to process them in order to know where the voters/ballots are from,” Proto said in an email Wednesday morning. “The updates will be posted when we have processed them.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.