More than 30 vehicles broken into in Petaluma; authorities looking to identify suspects

At least three people are believed to have broken into and stolen from more than 30 vehicles within 24 hours over the weekend in Petaluma, police said Sunday.

Investigators are working to identify those responsible for the thefts, which took place Saturday night to Sunday morning in at least eight locations across the city, Petaluma police Lt. Garrett Glaviano said.

At about 6 p.m. Saturday, police received the first report of a vehicle burglary that involved a window being smashed at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets, Glaviano said.

After that initial call, they received reports that at least five vehicles were broken into at St. Vincent De Paul College Preparatory, while at the Sheraton Hotel seven vehicles were burgled, then at the Capri Creek Apartments, 1900 Sestri Lane, multiple vehicles were affected.

Petaluma police received the last vehicle theft report at about 10 a.m. Sunday.

“This spree is abnormal for our city due to the number of incidents, and the number of different locations throughout the city,” Glaviano said.

By watching some submitted video surveillance footage, police determined that at least three people were involved in the thefts, he added.

The city of Novato experienced a similar theft spree last week, according to an Instagram post from the agency.

Officials are asking people who live near the various Petaluma sites where these thefts occurred to send in their surveillance camera footage to help investigators identify the suspects.

Residents who want to send in video footage or have information on the thefts or suspects may call Petaluma police at 707-778-4372.

