Power restored to more than 3,500 PG&E customers in East Petaluma
About 3,600 Pacific Gas & Electric customers in East Petaluma were without electricity Wednesday morning.
PG&E sent crews to the area to assess the cause of the outage, which began at 10:55 a.m.
Power was restored to all customers by 1:05 p.m., according to the utility’s website.
Petaluma police alerted residents about the outage but hadn’t reported any problems related to the incident.
See more about the incident at pge.com.
