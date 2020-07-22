Power restored to more than 3,500 PG&E customers in East Petaluma

About 3,600 Pacific Gas & Electric customers in East Petaluma were without electricity Wednesday morning.

PG&E sent crews to the area to assess the cause of the outage, which began at 10:55 a.m.

Power was restored to all customers by 1:05 p.m., according to the utility’s website.

Petaluma police alerted residents about the outage but hadn’t reported any problems related to the incident.

See more about the incident at pge.com.

A PG&E map shows the affected areas in Petaluma, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (PGE.com)

