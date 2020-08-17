Evacuation orders issued for residents near Hennessey fire in Napa County

– Close windows and doors in the morning before the day starts to heat up.

– Turn off unnecessary lights, and unplug phone chargers, power strips and other equipment when not in use.

– Postpone use of major appliances, including the oven and dishwasher until cooler times of the day. Run your dishwasher and clothes washer only when full. Wash clothes in cold water. Clean or replace dirty filters. Turn your water heater down to 120° or the "normal" setting.

– Set you thermostat to 78 degrees or higher between 3-10 p.m. Pre-cool your home by running air conditioning in the early part of the day, when it is more efficient.

California is in the grip of a historic heat wave that has strained the state’s electricity grids beyond capacity. Widespread, rolling blackouts are ongoing, but could be prevented if enough residents follow state guidance issued in recent days:

12:10 p.m. update:

Cal Fire has issued an evacuation order for residents in the wooded hills of Napa County close to the Hennessey fire, which erupted Monday morning outside of St. Helena amid morning thunderstorms.

Orders to evacuate cover residents of Hennessey Ridge Road and Sage Canyon Road/Highway 128 along Chiles-Pope Valley Road.

An evacuation warning was issued for Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles-Pope Valley Road.

The wildfire was sending up a large column of smoke by noon and burned about 20 acres, Cal Fire said. Its cause was undetermined but it began in the rural hills this morning during a lighting storm.

Roads are closed south and east of Lake Hennessey.

10:10 a.m. update:

The National Weather Service has issued a “significant weather advisory” for south central Sonoma County as a storm from Marin County heads this way.

Just before 10 a.m., radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Point Reyes Station, about 10 miles west of Novato, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm along with frequent lightning and small hail, the alert says.

Locations affected may include: Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol, Cotati, Tomales, Roseland, Dillon Beach, Point Reyes Station, Forestville, Graton, Inverness, Occidental Lagunitas and Bodega Bay.

The Weather Service said frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm.

It advises residents to seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

The alert is active until 10:30 a.m.

Overnight, the North Bay mostly dodged another wild night of lightning and thunderstorms, but smaller storms did hit early Monday morning.

The highest likelihood of any thunderstorms is before 11 a.m., the National Weather Service forecast shows, but may extend into early afternoon. Thunder was being reported throughout the county between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The first wave of dry lightning hit mostly east of Santa Rosa, and Cal Fire crews were battling a vegetation fire in Napa County that may have started with a lightning strike.

The fire, off Hennessey Ridge Road, had spread to about 20 acres by 9:30 a.m.

Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander said it started around 6:40 a.m. and wasn’t threatening structures. No evacuations had been ordered, but residents from a handful of homes on Hennessey Ridge were seen leaving early Monday.

In Santa Rosa Monday morning, some locations even reported hail. In neighborhoods near the historic McDonald Mansion, marble-sized hail fell for about 10 minutes around 8 a.m.

By 9 a.m., the weather service said rainfall amounted to only hundredths of an inch in Sonoma County.

Though the storm cells will bring thunder claps and some lightning, it is “very unlikely (to be) as intense” as early Sunday morning, the service said.

Several cells were moving northward Monday morning, weather radar showed, and some were producing lightning and thunder off the San Mateo coast headed toward the North Bay.

Emergency dispatchers in Sonoma County reported no problems related to wind or weather overnight Sunday.

“We haven’t gotten a single call yet,” said Redcom dispatcher Heather Underberg. “But we’re ready for later. We’ve been monitoring the weather. We’re prepped and ready.”

By mid-morning, lightning had caused a few small fires, mostly trees, which were doused quickly, dispatchers said.

First responders fielded a huge volume of calls early Sunday morning when thunderstorms brought high winds and lightning throughout the North Bay. Trees were downed throughout the county.

Following showers and thunderstorms this morning, it should become partly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Winds should be minimal, reaching 7 mph by evening.

Though most llarge power outages over the weekend had been resolved, Windsor Unified Schools canceled classes scheduled for Monday.

“As you may know, there are multiple power outages in the Windsor area,” said an email sent to parents Sunday by Superintendent Jeremy Decker. “PG&E is working now, and currently estimates restoration by noon tomorrow...Therefore, there will be no classes Monday.”

Classes were to resume Tuesday, the email said.

Monday’s watchfulness over weather, fires and power outages comes on the heels of storms that pelted Sonoma County and a wide swath of the Bay Area early Sunday, creating a rare lightning storm that knocked out power to thousands and heightened the nerves of fire danger, all while in a stifling heat wave.

Fire crews doused dozens of small fires ignited by the storm in the north, south and east reaches of the Bay Area.