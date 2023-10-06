Another Sonoma County public meeting descended into chaos this past week. The difference this time: The provocateurs were in the room.

Following a three-week period in which multiple local meetings were hit by Zoom bombs — with online commenters taking advantage of expanded access rules to hurl antisemitic, racist or anti-gay messages before moderators could cut them off — Tuesday’s meeting of the county Board of Supervisors reached an even higher level of tension.

While clearing the chambers for the second time that afternoon, board Chair Chris Coursey adjourned the meeting before the supervisors had completed their business.

“That might be the first time we’ve ever had to shut down a meeting,” said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who was verbally insulted several times by one of the angry commenters. “I’ve never seen so many deputies there before.”

If the method of delivery was different this time, the offending messages were much the same — that white Christians are being persecuted or somehow harmed, by a shadow cadre of Jews or by public officials working to foster more equity and diversity at the local level.

At the heart of Tuesday’s chaos was John Loe, also known as John Lobro, who previously made headlines when his Sebastopol neighbors complained about his frequent discharge of semi-automatic weapons at the personal gun range he has constructed on his property. Loe also has been trying to open two cannabis dispensaries in the Sonoma area.

He has delivered angry messages at other recent public meetings. And on Sept. 22, he sent a demeaning, misogynist email to Supervisor Susan Gorin that took exception to a reference she had made to the gun range issue.

“Be careful what you say about me to your friends in the press,” Loe wrote in the email, which The Press Democrat reviewed. “i am taking notes and will hold you accountable. I promise you i will expose, challenge, and defeat you.”

He added, “i wish the worst for you and your loved ones including poor health and sickness.”

On Monday, Loe visited the county’s Human Resources Department to express his displeasure.

Tuesday’s board meeting was another escalation.

Dressed in suit and tie, messenger bag draped over one shoulder, Loe interrupted the proceedings several times with outbursts from the gallery, generally in response to the board’s discussion of equity programs, or to any announcements made in Spanish.

At one point, as Hopkins talked about the county’s Essential Workers Immediate Needs and Low Wage Disaster Pay programs — both of them aimed at underserved communities — Loe began vigorously shaking his head and making a thumbs-down gesture. Distracted, Hopkins stopped mid-sentence to admonish him. Loe shot back from his seat, “You’re making a racist statement on white people.”

Coursey attempted to stop Loe, eventually telling him, “Just be quiet.”

Things further heated up during the public comment session, when members of the public are invited to address the board for up to three minutes per individual. After sparring with the supervisors again, Loe delivered a tirade as he walked out of the chambers, threatening the county with legal action and emphasizing white victimization.

“Diversity, what does that mean? White people can’t speak up for themselves?” he yelled, before pointing around the room. “You’re racist. She’s racist. That administrator there is racist. The lawyer, (County Counsel Robert) Pittman, is racist. You guys won’t let a white man speak.”

Given an opportunity to explain his actions, Loe sent The Press Democrat a string of emails. They mostly repeated his messaging from the supervisors’ meeting and defended his right to speak it aloud at public forums.

“I do not condone using vulgarity, obscenity, and threats in public speech,” Loe wrote. “But the statutory and case law is clear when it come to allowing criticism of any group or individual by name. The county is attempting to conflate criticism as hate so that they can further conflate hate with a criminal act.”

Loe wasn’t the only person to roil Tuesday’s meeting. Also in attendance was Ryan Messano, a Fairfield resident who has spent a good deal of time verbally attacking Jews at public forums. In April 2022, Messano was physically carried from the Vallejo City Council chambers by four police officers when he refused to yield the podium after his time ran out.

Tuesday, when he started to unspool his theories about Jewish control of world finance and politics in front of the board, Coursey asked him to stay on topic. Messano instead stuck to antisemitic tropes. Coursey told the Fairfield resident he would have a sheriff’s deputy escort him from the room if he continued.