An American Crow infected with West Nile virus was found in Petaluma, the first time this year the potentially deadly disease has been detected in the North Bay.

The infected bird was found near Culpepper and Maria drives in east Petaluma.

"This positive dead bird serves as a crucial reminder of the endemic nature of West Nile virus in our region,” said Nizza Sequeira, public information officer for the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District, said in press release. "We strongly encourage the public to continue to look for and eliminate stagnant water in their yards, introduce mosquitofish to permanent ponds and take personal protection measures against mosquito bites.“

West Nile virus is most often spread by mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds. Mosquitoes then spread it to humans and other animals when they bite, according to abatement officials.

Summer and fall is the time of high activity for mosquitoes.

District staff will continue to trap, test and monitor mosquito populations in the area where the dead bird was found, Sequeira said. Vector control technicians are inspecting all documented sources of mosquito production, searching for new sources, and conducting mosquito control operations if needed, she added.

Most people infected with West Nile Virus don’t feel sick. The Centers for Disease Conrol and Prevention said 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms and 1 in 150 may develop a serious illness that leads to death.

The California Department of Public Health has reported 8 human cases of West Nile documented in California so far in 2023. In the past 20 years, more than 7,500 human cases have been reported and more than 300 people have died of the virus, according to the state agency.

Public health and mosquito and vector control officals recommend using a repellent with one of the following active ingredients: DEET, picaridin, IR3535, Para-menthane-diol (PMD), or oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE).

Officials say other ways to protect against mosquito bites include:

•Stocking landscape water features with mosquitofish , which are provided free from the district.

• Screen and or secure lids on rain barrels or water storage containers.

• Don’t overwater lawns.

Change water in bird baths and animal water bowls at least twice a week.

•Keep swimming pools and hot tubs properly chlorinated

•Make sure that septic tank lids are properly sealed and vent pipes are screened

•Report dead birds to westnile.ca.gov

For more information or to report a mosquito infestation visit msmosquito.org .

