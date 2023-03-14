For more information go to msmosquito.org . Residents wishing to request service can call 707-285-2200 or request service via the website.

Septic tanks : Screen vent pipes with a fine mesh screen. Cover exposed tanks or manhole lids with plastic or a similar material and secure in place. Place several inches, or more, of dirt or sand over the top of the area.

Rot holes in trees : Be aware that water can collect in rot holes, crotches and dead tree stumps. Check with an arborist for the best way to manage water or fill cavities.

Sculptures : Check for water that may collect in lawn ornaments. Drain or flush out weekly.

Flat roofs : Water may puddle on flat roofs during the rainy season. Inspect weekly and remove any standing water.

Pools and spas : Maintain even when not in use. Remove standing water from the top of pool and spa covers. If you know of a neglected pool or spa please contact the Vector Control District.

Potted plant saucers : Don’t over water. Flush out saucers with a hose or drill holes in the bottom to allow for better drainage.

Trash bins : Keep lids shut tight and remove any water that may have accumulated inside.

It does not take a lot of standing water to form the proper conditions for a mosquito breeding ground. Here are just a few examples of areas to look for around your home, along with suggestions on how to deal with standing water, courtesy of the Marin-Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District:

This winter’s banner rainfall has given Sonoma County some much-needed relief after years of drought. But the countless containers of standing water it leaves behind have also given the region a gift no one wanted: lots of places for mosquitoes to breed.

Whenever rainwater collects in puddles or open containers ‒ anything will do, from old tires to plastic buckets to clay pots ‒ it may may only take three days for that still water to become a rich, stagnant, wriggling hatchery for baby mosquitoes, experts say.

“Our vector control technicians are beginning to find evidence of mosquito larvae in some areas,” confirmed Nizza Sequeira, public information officer for the Marin-Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District, based in Cotati.

And no, it’s not too cold for mosquitoes.

“This is typical of this time of year,” said Sequeira, adding that because of the expanded potential for standing water due to ongoing rains, the district is preparing for a problematic mosquito season once the weather turns warmer.

“The series of atmospheric rivers that drenched Marin and Sonoma counties this past winter ... has led to large areas of stagnant water that has the potential to produce an abundance of mosquitoes,” Sequeira said. “Our vector control technicians are closely monitoring areas with large and small amounts of standing water in an effort to minimize the emergence of adult mosquitoes.”

Asked if residents should already be attending to their own yards, emptying standing water wherever it is pooling ‒ even if there are more atmospheric rivers to come ‒ Sequeira’s answer was an unequivocal “Yes.”

While there are a high number of storm-related pools and ponds on county or city property, which will demand prompt attention from government agencies, there is plenty that can be done by individual renters or property owners as well.

“Mosquito control is a shared responsibly,” Sequeira said. “Controlling mosquitoes in known sources such as ditches, creeks, marshes and low areas is simple for us because they are in our database and we can check them on a regular basis. The greater issue is what's in residents' backyards. Unscreened rain harvesting systems, garbage, ponds, tires, fountains, containers, neglected pools and other items that can hold water can cause a mosquito issue for an entire neighborhood.”

Experts say it can take just three days or less for fresh rainwater to begin breeding pests, so routine maintenance of all potential water-collection points is necessary. That’s why the Vector Control District strongly recommends that residents not wait until the rains are over to take action, even if it means emptying water-filled containers many times over the next several weeks.

“Any item that can hold water for more than 72 hours could produce mosquitoes,” said Sequeira. “Being proactive is the key to managing mosquito populations and decreasing the risk of mosquito-borne disease.”

Not all backyard mosquito-breeding environments are as easy to empty as others ‒ and among the biggest offenders are unused swimming pools with less than a foot or two of standing water.

Should certain rain-filled receptacles prove too large or cumbersome to upend or drain by an individual, the district stands ready help, and is asking residents report any empty or neglected swimming pools or hot tubs that have standing water in them.

“Improperly maintained or neglected pools and spas can produce hundreds of thousands of mosquitoes,” states a notice on the Vector Control District’s website, “resulting in neighborhood-wide mosquito problems that can increase the risk of mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus.”

Sequeira added that it’s not just individuals the district is prepared to assist: City governments should also be paying attention to the problem in places where seasonal pools and mini-lakes have formed.

“While we work closely with other government agencies to control mosquitoes on their properties, we encourage them to call us if they have a concern or are experiencing a mosquito problem,” Sequeira said. “In general, any water that is stagnant ... has the potential to produce mosquitoes.”

As if an increase in mosquitoes were not enough of a reason to wish the rain would go away soon, Sequeira said there are other wet-weather dangers the technicians of the Vector Control District are keeping their eye on at the moment.

“During this time of year residents may see an increase in rodent activity in or around their homes,” said Sequeira. “Rodents may and will seek shelter from the rain and cold temperatures inside homes or other structures.”

If residents are experiencing a rodent issue, they can request a free home inspection. “During this inspection, our Rodent Control Specialist District will attempt to locate rodent entry points to structures, identify sources of harborage, identify the rodent species that are present, and provide recommendations to residents about how to make their property less attractive to rodents.”

All of the District’s services are funded through property taxes and benefit assessments and are provided at no charge to residents in Marin and Sonoma counties. An abundance of additional information is available at msmoquito.org. Residents can also call the district at 707-285-2200.