Most Sonoma County vaccination clinics to close by end of June

Sonoma County will soon dismantle its far-reaching constellation of coronavirus vaccination clinics, which administered more than 100,000 doses and were a key driver of the county’s high immunization rate.

Public officials frame the clinics’ closures not as a tragedy, but as an encouraging marker of where things stand when it comes to vaccinating residents against the still-dangerous virus.

“Consolidating vaccination centers is actually a natural progression, and I think a good sign,” county supervisor David Rabbitt said. “It points to the success of the program that got so many in our community vaccinated so quickly.”

Currently, Sonoma sits 10th among the 58 counties in California when measured in percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated. As of Wednesday, close to 300,000 county residents had been partially or fully immunized, nearly 75% of the population 16 and older.

To reach the holdouts, public health leaders say they need to shift their approach to trying to educate people and connect with them closer to where they live or work.

Clinics in Sebastopol, Windsor, Cloverdale, Sonoma Valley, Petaluma and Healdsburg will close, starting Saturday and proceeding in stages through June 30.

In a separate move, Sutter Health will be closing its mass vaccination site at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts — a hub that has delivered more than 50,000 doses to date, according to Dr. Gary Green — on Friday. Sutter will be moving that operation to its building on Airway Drive.

County clinics will remain for the time being at Grace Pavilion at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, the Roseland Library, the La Luz clinic in Sonoma Valley and the Rohnert Park Community Center. Anyone who has been scheduled for a second dose at one of the clinics that’s closing will be served at another location on the appointed date, said Ken Tasseff, who coordinates vaccination sites for the county.

Anyone unsure about a second-dose appointment at any site should call the county hotline at 707-565-4667. Para llamar Español, 707-565-4701.

Of course, residents can still get their shots at local pharmacies and doctors’ offices.

The overall picture is not a net loss of vaccinating power, county officials stress, but rather a shift in how recipients will be located, and doses administered.

When the county-supported clinics began to open in late January, demand far outpaced supply of vaccine — a dynamic that would hold through the month of April. Under those conditions, it made the most sense to set up a number of large, fixed sites that could vaccinate as many people in as short a time as possible.

But supply caught and passed demand over the past few weeks. Kids in the 12-15 age range, made eligible last week, are getting vaccinated at a brisk rate. It’s now possible to walk in and find an available slot at virtually any of the county-sanctioned clinics.

As a result, the county is redirecting its focus.

“Because of the rising vaccination rates, we are moving beyond getting as many shots in arms as possible and finding those who are yet to be vaccinated,” Rabbitt said.

The county has teamed with Curative, a health services company best known for its COVID-19 testing, to take the vaccine into neighborhoods with a mobile van. And many of the federally qualified health clinics that have partnered with the county on coronavirus vaccinations will be emphasizing pop-up locations in areas of need.

Those health clinics will not be iced out of the program, Tasseff said. They will continue to receive vaccine doses directly from the state and Blue Shield. It’s only the vaccination sites that are changing.

Alliance Medical will be doing its first pop-up May 26 at Cali Calmecac Language Academy in Windsor.

“The principal there expressed that Cali families would be more comfortable coming to school for vaccinations,” said Sue Labbe, medical director of Alliance Medical Center. “We’ll have folks on site who are bilingual. We’ll have a car show, a DJ. We’ll make it a fun event.”

That sums up one of the main strategies for the county and its vaccination partners right now. With hospitals still admitting COVID-19 patients — albeit much fewer than in January — it’s important to reach at least a solid portion of the remaining 25% of eligible residents. Public health experts are mindful of the need to continue reducing transmission rates of the virus, which as it spreads can mutate into strains that might prove to be more resistant to vaccines.

Getting to the last holdouts might be easier if inoculations are convenient, and the settings appealing.

Much of the conversation around vaccine hesitancy has focused on overcoming the largely meritless theories people have absorbed regarding infertility, tracking software in the vaccine vials, the ability of mRNA vaccines to change a person’s genetic code and the use of fetal tissue in vaccine research. Often, Labbe said, the reasons for hesitancy are more rational.

“One thing I’ve heard is that people are worried not just about the time it takes to come get vaccinated, but if they might have a reaction to the shot and have to miss a day of work,” she said. “They can’t afford to do that. It’s how to overcome those barriers.”

The effort is shifting to getting into underserved neighborhoods, especially the county’s Latino communities, to make vaccination easier for working families. That may involve working with churches and setting up vaccination tables at parks and schools.

The mobile unit was at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Windsor on Thursday, and will be there again Friday. It will hit the First Samoan Congregational Church in Santa Rosa, also known as Wellspring Church, on Saturday.

The county is also exploring the use of GIS mapping to pinpoint the residences of potential recipients — for example, multifamily housing complexes that appear fewer times than expected as the address of record in vaccination data. The county could then send an outreach unit to leave flyers and speak to residents to gain an understanding of their reasons for not being inoculated.

The Roseland Library clinic, which didn’t see much traffic when it first opened last month, has become very popular — and festive, said Gabriela Bernal Leroi, COO of Santa Rosa Community Health. Staff play lots of music, and a food truck has been on site to serve free tacos to people getting COVID-19 shots.

“On Saturday, we vaccinated 430 people, and we had a line out the door before we even opened, because word has really gotten around that we’re accepting walk-ins,” Leroi said.

As Sonoma County’s vaccination campaign pivots in a new direction, the consensus among the people in charge is that if it takes a few handout tacos to reach herd immunity, it’s a small price to pay.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.