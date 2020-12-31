Subscribe

Most read Argus-Courier stories of 2020

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 31, 2020, 4:00AM

With its adorable animal videos and toxic comment sections, the internet gives and it takes. While not necessarily the most important stories of 2020, these Argus-Courier stories drew the most reader eyes online in one of the strangest years on record.

A Petaluma Police Department Colt M16-A1 rifle is locked in a rifle rack inside a police car. (PETALUMA POLICE DEPARTMENT)
1)Police to purchase 54 automatic rifles

In May, just as the scope of the pandemic was truly setting in, the Petaluma City Council approved an $80,000 request from the police department to purchase 54 Sig Sauer M400 weapons, which are similar in style to the AR-15. Police said they were needed to replace the department’s aging collection of 16 patrol rifles and necessary to prepare the force for a potential active shooter situation. The move was met with fierce criticism, as people wondered whether it amounted to militarizing the police, and questioned the use of resources during an economically turbulent time.

Autumn Stone
2)Missing boy found in Maui, mom arrested

A 9-year-old Petaluma boy reported missing from his Eastman Lane home in February was found safe a few days later in Maui. He was with his mother, who did not have custody of the child.

Autumn Stone, 38, was arrested by the Maui Police Department on suspicion of child abduction. Local authorities reached out to police in Hawaii after learning that Stone had purchased two airline tickets to Maui, the sheriff’s office said.

Petaluma, CA, USA, Friday, December 18, 2020._Sadie Martinez receives a hug from longtime friend, David Evans after a press conference held outside the Michaels store in Petaluma where Martinez and her husband, Eddie were wrongly accused of kidnapping. The police found no evidence of a crime and the Martinezes believe it to be a case of racial profiling.(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
3)White mom falsely accuses LatinX couple of kidnapping

In a story picked up around the globe, ‘mom influencer’ Katie Sorensen took to Instagram to accuse a LatinX couple of attempting to abduct her children at the Michaels craft store on North McDowell Boulevard on Dec. 7. Her videos quickly went viral, garnering more than 4.5 million views before she took them down. Police released a statement that there were “inconsistencies” between the story Sorensen told in her videos, and that which she reported to police. After locating the couple and reviewing security footage, police found no evidence of any crime, and publicly cleared Sadie and Eddie Martinez of any wrongdoing. Public opinion quickly turned on Sorensen, who was labeled a racist and seemed to delete all her social media accounts. Police are investigating charges of filing a false police report, which the Martinezes called for in a press conference.

“It’s like we’re literally guilty of being brown while shopping,” Sadie Martinez said.

Patrons line up to enter Sol Food restaurant at 903 Lincoln Ave. in San Rafael in Feb. 16, 2020. (Mike Chappazo / Shutterstock)
4)Sol Food picks a Petaluma location

Sol Food has been an insanely popular staple of downtown San Rafael, drawing a long line of diners who will wait an hour for the plantains, arroz con pollo and camarones empanizados. The Puerto Rican restaurant announced in February it had taken over the voluminous Theater District space that previously housed Sauced BBQ. With its spacious inside dining area and outdoor patio, it seemed like a good fit for the always-packed Sol Food. While construction has been underway, the pandemic likely changed their opening plans. Owners Marisol (“Sol”) Hernandez and Victor Cielo are famous for not granting interviews until a project is opened, but updates on this project will surely be well read.

Petaluma’s Chinatown, circa 1900. The photo is looking south along Third Street (today’s Petaluma Blvd South), between C and D streets. Chinatown was concentrated primarily on the east side of the street. It was most likely taken from atop the Petaluma Great Mill.
5)Petaluma’s first viral pandemic

As we settled in for the first shelter-in-place order in April, local historian John Sheehy offered a perspective about the first viral pandemic to hit Petaluma in 1900. Although transmitted by fleas from a ship arriving in San Francisco from Australia, the fact that Chinese laborers were the first to fall ill led to racist and violent attacks against other Chinese people.

“Stirred up by newspaper editorials depicting the Chinese as being possessed of ‘pestilential vapors, threatening disease and death,’ 2,000 people rallied in Petaluma for the boycott,” Sheehy wrote. Anxieties only calmed down when a new governor came into office, bringing new pandemic protocols.

Bailey Farren, of Petaluma, is building maps to help firefighters and evacuees.
6) Fire tech for the 21st century

As a child, Bailey Farren practically grew up in Petaluma’s fire stations, where her mother worked as a paramedic and her father was a fire captain. But as her family tried to flee the 2017 Tubbs fire, she saw how chaotic and often dangerous evacuations can be when no one has updated information on road closures and burn areas.

“I was taking my first computer science class at the time, where I was swimming in modern technology, but we had nothing in our hands that day helping us evacuate and make decisions,” said the 24-year-old in October. So Farren set out to fix that.

She help launch Perimeter, which has grown from a research project at UC Berkeley to a five-member company. Now CEO alongside co-founder and CTO Noah Wu, Farren is forging ahead with beta testing of a platform that would give evacuees a collaborative and interactive map, similar to Google Maps and Waze.

7)Kids’ quarantine jokes keep neighborhood laughing

As the city sat largely locked down in May, families were getting antsy, looking for things for their kids to do. There were teddy bear searches and plenty of friendly signs. But two siblings, Hayden and Paxton, used a signboard to share daily jokes that kept their neighborhood on Rainier Circle smiling. “Why do fish always sing off key? Because you can’t tuna fish.” This small, sweet story made a big impact on readers, especially as the extent of the pandemic began to sink in.

Downtown Petaluma is deserted on March 18, 2020, the first day of Sonoma County's shelter-in-place order. IRA MEINHOFER
8)What’s open in Petaluma?

One of the more utilitarian piece from the pandemic, this story simply included a running list of what businesses were open in the shutdown. Before the shelter-in-place rules were well established, there was a lot of confusion over which businesses could operate, and what safety protocols they needed to put in place. With help from the Petaluma Downtown Association and local businesses, this running list helped readers navigate the shutdown while still supporting local businesses.

Petaluma City Hall, located at 11 English St. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
9)Petaluma declares coronavirus emergency

Just before the countywide shelter-in-place went into effect, Petaluma declared a state of emergency, shutting down government operations to only essential services in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It’s one of a handful of otherwise extraordinary measures the city took to address the public health crisis and attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. The decision to offer only essential services came in response to suggestions from Gov. Gavin Newsom, and was later reaffirmed by the county’s shelter-in-place order that required local governments countywide pare down their operations to comply with the mandate.

After staying open the first part of the pandemic, Dempsey’s decided to close entirely until spring, when they can use their patio. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
10)Businesses close, some for good

Argus-Courier food columnist Houston Porter stayed in close touch with restaurants during the pandemic, reporting their status in his weekly Tip of my Tongue column. On Dec. 10, he wrote about the closure of Dempsey’s until the spring, when they can make use of their patio. It also mentioned the demise of Incavo Wine Tasting & Collective, which quietly shuttered this fall. Over in Penngrove, YiaYia’s The Grateful Greek closed its brick and mortar location, with plans to move to a pop-up model. These were just a handful of the restaurants that closed in 2020, including Whisper Sisters, Walnut Park Grill and Wine of Lose Board Game Café.

However, 2020 did see the opening of a few new eateries. Street Social charmed food critics with its fancy plates, April Pantry and Scowley Burgers brought a tasty new options to the east side and Apple Spice now offers a lunch solutions specially designed for offices.

