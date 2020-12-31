Most read Argus-Courier stories of 2020

With its adorable animal videos and toxic comment sections, the internet gives and it takes. While not necessarily the most important stories of 2020, these Argus-Courier stories drew the most reader eyes online in one of the strangest years on record.

A Petaluma Police Department Colt M16-A1 rifle is locked in a rifle rack inside a police car. (PETALUMA POLICE DEPARTMENT)

In May, just as the scope of the pandemic was truly setting in, the Petaluma City Council approved an $80,000 request from the police department to purchase 54 Sig Sauer M400 weapons, which are similar in style to the AR-15. Police said they were needed to replace the department’s aging collection of 16 patrol rifles and necessary to prepare the force for a potential active shooter situation. The move was met with fierce criticism, as people wondered whether it amounted to militarizing the police, and questioned the use of resources during an economically turbulent time.

Autumn Stone

A 9-year-old Petaluma boy reported missing from his Eastman Lane home in February was found safe a few days later in Maui. He was with his mother, who did not have custody of the child.

Autumn Stone, 38, was arrested by the Maui Police Department on suspicion of child abduction. Local authorities reached out to police in Hawaii after learning that Stone had purchased two airline tickets to Maui, the sheriff’s office said.

Petaluma, CA, USA, Friday, December 18, 2020._Sadie Martinez receives a hug from longtime friend, David Evans after a press conference held outside the Michaels store in Petaluma where Martinez and her husband, Eddie were wrongly accused of kidnapping. The police found no evidence of a crime and the Martinezes believe it to be a case of racial profiling.(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

In a story picked up around the globe, ‘mom influencer’ Katie Sorensen took to Instagram to accuse a LatinX couple of attempting to abduct her children at the Michaels craft store on North McDowell Boulevard on Dec. 7. Her videos quickly went viral, garnering more than 4.5 million views before she took them down. Police released a statement that there were “inconsistencies” between the story Sorensen told in her videos, and that which she reported to police. After locating the couple and reviewing security footage, police found no evidence of any crime, and publicly cleared Sadie and Eddie Martinez of any wrongdoing. Public opinion quickly turned on Sorensen, who was labeled a racist and seemed to delete all her social media accounts. Police are investigating charges of filing a false police report, which the Martinezes called for in a press conference.

“It’s like we’re literally guilty of being brown while shopping,” Sadie Martinez said.

Patrons line up to enter Sol Food restaurant at 903 Lincoln Ave. in San Rafael in Feb. 16, 2020. (Mike Chappazo / Shutterstock)

Sol Food has been an insanely popular staple of downtown San Rafael, drawing a long line of diners who will wait an hour for the plantains, arroz con pollo and camarones empanizados. The Puerto Rican restaurant announced in February it had taken over the voluminous Theater District space that previously housed Sauced BBQ. With its spacious inside dining area and outdoor patio, it seemed like a good fit for the always-packed Sol Food. While construction has been underway, the pandemic likely changed their opening plans. Owners Marisol (“Sol”) Hernandez and Victor Cielo are famous for not granting interviews until a project is opened, but updates on this project will surely be well read.

Petaluma’s Chinatown, circa 1900. The photo is looking south along Third Street (today’s Petaluma Blvd South), between C and D streets. Chinatown was concentrated primarily on the east side of the street. It was most likely taken from atop the Petaluma Great Mill.

As we settled in for the first shelter-in-place order in April, local historian John Sheehy offered a perspective about the first viral pandemic to hit Petaluma in 1900. Although transmitted by fleas from a ship arriving in San Francisco from Australia, the fact that Chinese laborers were the first to fall ill led to racist and violent attacks against other Chinese people.

“Stirred up by newspaper editorials depicting the Chinese as being possessed of ‘pestilential vapors, threatening disease and death,’ 2,000 people rallied in Petaluma for the boycott,” Sheehy wrote. Anxieties only calmed down when a new governor came into office, bringing new pandemic protocols.