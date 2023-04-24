A woman was hospitalized Sunday after jumping into the Russian River in Guerneville to rescue her 3-year-old child, authorities said.

The Sonoma County Fire District was dispatched about 3:45 p.m. to a report of a water rescue at a beach in Odd Fellows Park, near Wilshire Drive, said Matt Windrem, a division chief with the agency.

A mother and father had jumped into the Russian River to save their child, who had been separated from them in the water.

Details about how the child got into the water weren’t immediately available Monday morning.

Dad retrieved the 3-year-old, but Mom was swept up in the current, which had a “fairly strong flow,” Windrem said.

“There are areas were the current is quite strong,” he said.

The mother moved down the river and eventually, through the help of either some brush or kayakers, Windrem said, made it to the bank on the opposite side of the river.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Henry 1 then returned the woman to the other side, where she was evaluated by medical personnel and taken to a local hospital.

Windrem did not know the extent of the woman’s injuries.

The 3-year-old and the father were not taken to the hospital, he said.

The Monte Rio Fire Protection District and Graton Fire Department also responded to the scene. Sonoma County Fire responded with two engines and two swift water boats, which never made contact with the woman.

