Mother’s role as abortion-rights advocate shaped Petaluma resident’s stance

Amaroq Weiss, a Petaluma resident, was 14 when Roe v. Wade was decided. The 1973 landmark decision meant she grew up knowing her right to a safe abortion was secured if she ever needed one, Weiss said.

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling Friday, which allows states to outlaw abortion, was a maddening reversal of that protection, she said.

“Women will be forced to carry to term pregnancies that they don’t want,” Weiss said. “This is just heartbreaking, outrageous and demoralizing.”

Stories of clandestine abortions ―ones that could lead to complications and sometimes costs women their lives ― were also not so distant for Weiss as a teen and young adult.

That was in part because of the work her mother, Marion “Marloe” Weiss, who for three decades starting in the late 1970s served on local boards for groups such as Planned Parenthood and what was formerly known as the National Abortion Rights Action League, Weiss said.

The work was sorely needed as healthcare facilities began to make the promise of Roe v. Wade, and greater access to other forms of reproductive care, a reality, Weiss said.

Her mother’s desire to ensure that women could make the best choices for their lives, whether through reproductive rights or voting rights, contributed to her decision to serve on those boards, Weiss said.

“She always carried with her this regret of not being able to attend university,” Weiss said, adding that her mother’s grandfather had once told the elder Weiss that she’d be better off working as an executive secretary than going to college.

“It was ‘What can I do to help other women?’” Weiss said of her mother.

Weiss’ mother died in mid-April, just weeks before the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft opinion was leaked, signaling the court planned to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“She would have been horrified by the news when this leaked draft came out,” Weiss said.

Besides rolling back the federal right to abortion care, Friday’s ruling had other implications, Weiss said.

She pointed to a comment by Justice Sonia Sotomayor during the Supreme Court’s hearings on abortion rights, in which Sotomayor questioned whether the court could “survive the stench” that would be created if it overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Clearly, this is a political act,” Weiss said. “The court was packed with people who would go down this road of dismantling protections, cherished rights. It leads one to wonder, what rights are next?”

