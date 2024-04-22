An unidentified man died this weekend after losing control of his motorcycle along rural Tomales Petaluma Road near the border of Sonoma and Marin counties, according to the California Highway Patrol-Santa Rosa.

CHP officers responded to reports of a major injury motorcycle crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, east of Tomales Petaluma Road’s juncture with Twin Bridge Road, officials said Sunday.

They rider was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a CHP news release.

Investigators have not determined why the motorcyclist lost control, but found he veered off the roadway to his left and collided with a fence and utility pole.

The rider came off his motorcycle during the crash.

Authorities recommended anyone with inquiries about the dead rider contact the Marin County Coroner’s Office. CHP asked anyone with information about the crash to call the agency’s Santa Rosa office at 707-806-5600.

