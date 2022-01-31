Motorcyclist injured after evading police in Petaluma

A motorcyclist suffered multiple injuries in a late Sunday crash on Highway 101 after police say he evaded a traffic stop in Petaluma while driving under the influence.

Julio Cesar Munoz Guzman, 36, failed to yield during an attempted traffic stop shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department.

A pursuit on Lakeville Highway transitioned onto northbound Highway 101. But as Guzman accelerated to speeds in excess of 100 mph, Petaluma Police were forced to call off the pursuit, according to the release.

Not long after, Guzman, still traveling at or near 100 mph, passed another Petaluma Police officer who was traveling north on Highway 101 between Old Redwood Highway and Cotati, Lt. Garrett Glaviano said in a phone interview.

Because the chase had already been terminated, Glaviano said it would have been improper for the second officer to pursue Guzman. Instead, Glaviano said the officer continued northbound, driving the speed limit, with emergency lights off.

Shortly after the officer lost sight of the motorcycle, Guzman was involved in what appeared to be a single-vehicle crash, as the officer found him laying exposed in the northbound lanes of Highway 101, according to police.

The California Highway Patrol took the lead in investigating the crash Sunday night.

Guzman, who suffered multiple, non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to a hospital. But he was also arrested and cited with two misdemeanor charges related to evading police and driving under the influence, Glaviano said.

Petaluma Police have a strict vehicle pursuit policy which seeks to balance the need to apprehend alleged lawbreakers with the perceived threat to the public. Among the considerations police use to determine whether to terminate a pursuit are speed, distance between the suspect’s vehicle and officers and the nature of the alleged offenses, according to the Petaluma Police Department policy manual.

Officers in Petaluma are empowered to make the call to end pursuits themselves, Glaviano said, but supervisors can and do direct officers to terminate pursuits.

Glaviano said the speed and recklessness of Guzman’s driving Sunday raised concerns about danger to the public, including to Guzman, prompting the first officer to end the pursuit.

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.