Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision west of Petaluma

A motorcyclist died Friday morning in a head-on collision with a truck west of Petaluma.

The collision happened at about 11:50 a.m. on Tomales Petaluma Road near Alexander Road, about 12 miles west of Petaluma, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators say a man and woman were heading west on Tomales Petaluma in a Dodge truck that was hauling a 25-foot travel trailer.

The motorcyclist was traveling east at an unsafe speed and lost control at a curve in the road. He crossed into the opposite lane and was thrown from his BMW motorcycle after colliding with the Dodge, according to the CHP.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his name.

The Dodge’s driver was not injured but its passenger was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, according to the CHP.

Traffic was diverted around the collision scene but all lanes were open by about 3 p.m.

