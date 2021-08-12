Motorcyclist killed in solo crash in Penngrove

A motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday in Penngrove when he failed to negotiate a curve, hit a guardrail and was ejected, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The solo crash happened at 2:19 a.m. on Old Redwood Highway near Highland Avenue.

A preliminary investigation indicated the motorcyclist was traveling north on Old Redwood Highway when he lost control on a right curve, crossed into the southbound lane and continued toward the shoulder, CHP Officer David deRutte said in a news release.

The motorcycle then collided with a guardrail and the rider was thrown onto the dirt shoulder. The cyclist, who was wearing a helmet at the time, suffered major injuries and he later died at the scene, according to deRutte.

“We are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in this collision,” he added.

The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification of family.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it are asked to call the CHP office at 707-588-1400.

