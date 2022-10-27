The motorcyclist who died in a Tuesday crash off Highway 101 in Cotati has been identified as a Petaluma man, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse Channell, 34, was identified Thursday by the Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit.

Channell, who had been traveling northbound, was thrown several feet from his Harley-Davidson motorcycle as he plunged off the freeway and into a drainage culvert south of Railroad Avenue about 1:10 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Medical personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead.

Channell was wearing a helmet at the time, authorities said.

The CHP is urging anyone with information about the incident to call its Santa Rosa office at 707-588-1400.