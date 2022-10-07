A sick, injured mountain lion captured in a Santa Rosa backyard this week and transported to the Oakland Zoo was euthanized Friday, according to officials.

The 1-year-old, 60-pound male cat had been in the yard since Sept. 30, according to Ken Paglia, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“It appeared to have a hind leg injury and couldn’t get out of the yard,” Paglia said, despite the home’s residents leaving their gate open.

The residents called the department on Monday, who sent a biologist and a wildlife conflict specialist to evaluate and tranquilize the emaciated animal and transport it to the Oakland Zoo for veterinary care.

We have a new patient at our vet hospital - a female mountain lion found in a resident’s back yard near Santa Rosa.@CaliforniaDFW brought her to us. She’s severely emaciated, loaded with parasites, and could possibly be suffering from a virus.



We’ll keep you posted. pic.twitter.com/5mb2WOxL6l — Oakland Boo 🎃 (@oakzoo) October 5, 2022

On Thursday, the zoo announced on social media that the animal was “fighting for his life.” Despite the zoo’s best efforts, the cat’s condition never improved.

The rescued Santa Rosa mtn lion that @CaliforniaDFW brought to our vet hospital Tuesday remains in critical condition. His severe hind limb weakness & other serious conditions persist.



This guy is fighting for his life, and we are doing everything we can to help him. pic.twitter.com/358yBzjnNS — Oakland Boo 🎃 (@oakzoo) October 6, 2022

Fish and wildlife officials along with the zoo made the decision to humanely euthanize the animal Friday morning.

Sadly, the mtn lion rescued by @CaliforniaDFW in Santa Rosa & brought to our vet hospital continued to decline. Yesterday the decision was made to humanely euthanize him.



We are committed to reducing human-wildlife conflict to prevent future tragic stories like this one. pic.twitter.com/64C83NJUra — Oakland Boo 🎃 (@oakzoo) October 7, 2022

In addition to an injury to one of its hind legs, Paglia said the mountain lion likely had an unknown illness or virus. A full postmortem examination will be made to determine the exact nature of the illness.

Paglia said the animal received “excellent care” at the zoo but never responded to treatment and never ate, and the fish and wildlife department gave the zoo authorization to euthanize it based on those factors.

Paglia could not give the exact location in Santa Rosa where the cat was found, though he said it was adjacent to open space. Mountain lions have been spotted recently in Sonoma Valley and Rohnert Park.

Paglia says that if residents do see a mountain lion, to call local law enforcement first if there is an immediate threat to public safety, or local animal control if it is a nonthreatening situation. The Department of Fish and Wildlife also has a Wildlife Incident Reporting system where the public can log sightings or nuisance activity at apps.wildlife.ca.gov/wir.