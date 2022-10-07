A sick, injured mountain lion captured in a Santa Rosa backyard this week and transported to the Oakland Zoo was euthanized Friday, according to officials.
The 1-year-old, 60-pound male cat had been in the yard since Sept. 30, according to Ken Paglia, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“It appeared to have a hind leg injury and couldn’t get out of the yard,” Paglia said, despite the home’s residents leaving their gate open.
The residents called the department on Monday, who sent a biologist and a wildlife conflict specialist to evaluate and tranquilize the emaciated animal and transport it to the Oakland Zoo for veterinary care.
On Thursday, the zoo announced on social media that the animal was “fighting for his life.” Despite the zoo’s best efforts, the cat’s condition never improved.
Fish and wildlife officials along with the zoo made the decision to humanely euthanize the animal Friday morning.
In addition to an injury to one of its hind legs, Paglia said the mountain lion likely had an unknown illness or virus. A full postmortem examination will be made to determine the exact nature of the illness.
Paglia said the animal received “excellent care” at the zoo but never responded to treatment and never ate, and the fish and wildlife department gave the zoo authorization to euthanize it based on those factors.
Paglia could not give the exact location in Santa Rosa where the cat was found, though he said it was adjacent to open space. Mountain lions have been spotted recently in Sonoma Valley and Rohnert Park.
Paglia says that if residents do see a mountain lion, to call local law enforcement first if there is an immediate threat to public safety, or local animal control if it is a nonthreatening situation. The Department of Fish and Wildlife also has a Wildlife Incident Reporting system where the public can log sightings or nuisance activity at apps.wildlife.ca.gov/wir.
