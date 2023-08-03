Mountain lion sightings reported in Cotati, Petaluma

Mountain lions were reported seen in Cotati, and Petaluma early Thursday, prompting searches and alerts from police.

The most recent sighting was around 6 a.m., when a large cat was seen in a Cotati neighborhood off Myrtle Drive potentially moving toward the L section of Rohnert Park, according to a Cotati Police Department Nixle issued at 6 a.m.

Authorities are still searching for the animal, according to the safety alert.

Multiple residents had reported about 12:15 a.m. seeing a mountain lion at a “close distance” in the 1300 block of North McDowell Boulevard, the Petaluma Police Department said in a Nixle alert.

Authorities said it was moving from the Home2 Suites by Hilton Petaluma Hotel, at 1205 Redwood Way, across a parking lot to nearby closed stores.

Petaluma police officers and animal control “saturated” the area to search for the cat, but were unsuccessful.

Police issued a Nixle alert 12:53 a.m., asking residents to avoid the area. They issued a second statement at 1:46 a.m., telling people they could return to the area but “remain aware of their surroundings.”

Local law enforcement agencies said that if anyone sees the animal, they should call 911.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.