Mountain lion spotted in Rohnert Park
A mountain lion was spotted Tuesday morning in Rohnert Park, officials said.
A city resident called the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety about 6:25 a.m. to report they spotted the big cat near trails behind Evergreen Elementary School, according to the department.
The mountain lion was moving east toward Snyder Lane and the mountains.
Police went to the location the cat was seen and did not locate the animal. There have been no other sightings reported as of 7:50 a.m., a department dispatcher said Tuesday.
The department is asking that residents in the area are cautious and keep an eye out.
You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X, formerly Twitter, @madi.smals.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: