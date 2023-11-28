Mountain lion spotted in Rohnert Park

A resident spotted the big cat about 6:25 a.m. in the northeast part of the city.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 28, 2023, 8:37AM
Updated 1 hour ago

What to do if you see a mountain lion

Do not approach a mountain lion. If you see one, stay calm, do not run, crouch or turn your back. If it moves in your direction or acts aggressively, do all you can to appear intimidating, attempt to appear larger by raising your arms. If it continues to move in your direction, throw things in its direction. If that doesn’t stop it, start throwing things at it, aiming for its body not its head. Prevention is key, but if attacked, fight back.

Call 911 if there is an active threat.

Wildlife sightings can be reported to the Department of Fish and Wildlife by phone at 707-528-2002 or online at apps.wildlife.ca.gov/wir.

(California Department of Fish and Wildlife and National Park Service)

A mountain lion was spotted Tuesday morning in Rohnert Park, officials said.

A city resident called the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety about 6:25 a.m. to report they spotted the big cat near trails behind Evergreen Elementary School, according to the department.

The mountain lion was moving east toward Snyder Lane and the mountains.

Police went to the location the cat was seen and did not locate the animal. There have been no other sightings reported as of 7:50 a.m., a department dispatcher said Tuesday.

The department is asking that residents in the area are cautious and keep an eye out.

