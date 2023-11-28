Mountain lion spotted in Rohnert Park

Do not approach a mountain lion. If you see one, stay calm, do not run, crouch or turn your back. If it moves in your direction or acts aggressively, do all you can to appear intimidating, attempt to appear larger by raising your arms. If it continues to move in your direction, throw things in its direction. If that doesn’t stop it, start throwing things at it, aiming for its body not its head. Prevention is key, but if attacked, fight back.

Call 911 if there is an active threat.

Wildlife sightings can be reported to the Department of Fish and Wildlife by phone at 707-528-2002 or online at apps.wildlife.ca.gov/wir.

(California Department of Fish and Wildlife and National Park Service)