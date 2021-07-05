1 dead, 3 injured in southwest Santa Rosa shooting

A 35-year-old man died and three people were injured, including two teenagers, in a shooting early Monday in southwest Santa Rosa.

The shooting began just after midnight on a street that had been jammed with Fourth of July revelers watching illegal fireworks displays throughout the evening, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Javier Montes-Medina, 35, of Santa Rosa died at the scene, police said.

A 29-year-old woman and a 17 year-old girl have both been hospitalized with critical injuries. A 16-year old boy is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening, according to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

Police have not determined whether the shooting was a targeted or indiscriminate attack, but Mahurin described it as a gang-related incident.

Shortly after midnight, police received a 911 call reporting gunfire in the area near Beachwood Drive at Myrtlewood Drive, in the neighborhood just west of Highway 101 and north of Hearn Avenue.

Police cordoned off the area near the 1500 block of Beachwood Drive, south of Barham Avenue, and investigators were interviewing witnesses Monday morning.

Illegal fireworks are launched on Beachwood dr. in southwest Santa Rosa, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

In the hours leading up to the gunfire, hundreds of holiday revelers, including children, had been in the area celebrating and taking in unsanctioned fireworks displays. The street early Monday was heavily littered with remnants of spent fireworks.

Shortly after midnight, multiple people drove through the “unofficial block party” on Beachwood Drive in a silver Honda Accord and witnesses told investigators they “heard gang challenges coming from the car,” Mahurin said.

At least one person opened fire from inside the Honda toward people standing in a front yard in the 1500 block of Beachwood. Mahurin said police have not determined how many people were in the car.

Three people in the yard, including the 35-year-old man and the two teenagers, were hit by bullets in the initial gunfire, Mahurin said. Police believe the teenagers were not intended victims.

At least one person then fired back at the people inside the Honda as they began driving away, Mahurin said. The 29-year-old woman was shot outside of a house several doors south of the one where the gunfire began. Police also believe she was an unintended victim.

The driver then crashed into a parked car on Beachwood and the people inside the Honda took off running, Mahurin said.

Police towed the Honda several hours later. Nobody has been arrested.

More than 20 shots were fired on Beachwood, Mahurin said. Investigators were working to determine how many bullets came from people inside the Honda.

Investigators were talking with the victims Monday morning, working to piece together the events leading up to the shooting, Mahurin said.

The fireworks display began around 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and was “absolutely out of control,” said neighbor Chris Howell, who slept through the shooting and learned about it when he woke up Monday morning.

Fireworks are common in the neighborhood, Howell said, with people lighting them off nearly every weekend over the 22 years he’s lived there. On Saturday night, the explosions lasted until 2 a.m.

“You hear gunshots every once in a while,” Howell said.

Francisco Lugo Escobar, who also lives nearby and heard about the gunfire from a neighbor several hours later, wore earplugs Sunday night so he could sleep through the noise.

He said the neighborhood is often loud, with drivers on Beachwood commonly using the street as “a racetrack” and doing donuts at the intersections.

Howell said disturbances in the neighborhood have escalated during the coronavirus pandemic, with more people staying home from work and school.

Check back for updates on this developing story.