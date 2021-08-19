Muralist completes work on Keller Street garage

Whenever Petaluma artist Ryan Petersen launches a new project, among his goals is that the finished painting will make as big an impact on viewers as possible. Given that his latest effort covers an entire side of the mammoth Keller Street parking garage downtown — stretching along Telegraph Alley from one end of the formidable structure to the other — "making an impact“ is one goal Petersen can definitely check off his list.

“It’s such a tidal wave of color, it takes a minute to process the whole thing,” Petersen said.

The lifelong artist talked with us just a few days after completing the large-scale, two-phase project that began in November of 2020, resumed in May of 2021 after phase one ended in December, and was officially finished — and ceremoniously signed by Petersen — on Friday, Aug. 6.

“My intention was, because it’s a public piece, to be able to have it be really visible, to resonate with as large a demographic of people and ages as possible,” he said. “I think I was successful.”

The eye-catching, impossible-to-miss mural was funded by a $25,000 small works grant from the Petaluma Public Art Committee and the City of Petaluma. The first phase was a section near the Golden Concourse, a somewhat grand title for the narrow walkway around the garage between the Telegraph Alley entrance and Keller Street.

“I really wanted to do something in downtown Petaluma,” Petersen said. “Specifically something on the garage. I’ve wanted to paint that garage ever since I was a kid.”

He points out that the garage, both inside and out, can tend to become a bit unpleasant and rundown, its stairwells sometimes used as urinals, the drab, gray walls frequently defaced by taggers.

“In this case,” he said, “my focus was on revitalizing that spot a little bit, to make it a bit more vibrant and appealing, and not so gross. It’s about giving back to the people of Petaluma who live and work here. I could have done a mural somewhere else, somewhere there was more high traffic visibility, but instead I chose a spot that really needed it.”

Petersen, whose unique style is described on his website as an “unconfined process” incorporating abstract imagery that is “influenced by nature, architecture, music and urban life,” grew up in Petaluma. After graduating from Casa Grande High School, he attended Santa Rosa Junior college, where he became enamored of automotive design and technology. He worked for General Motors as a mechanic for a number of years, then with Porsche North America’s motor sports division — a job that required him to travel around the country — before finally returning to Petaluma to pursue a side-career as an artist.

“I’ve always done art,” he said. “Even when I was traveling I’d come home and do art. I actually was doing so much art I was running out of space in my house, so I ended up getting a studio in Penngrove, about 10 years ago. It was a remodeled chicken coop.

In 2012, Petersen gave up the automotive work and devoted himself to art full time.

“I still do a little automotive stuff here and there,” he said. “But mostly just for fun, when a project seems really interesting. I wear so many different hats. One day I’m doing woodwork. One day I might be building fences or building a race car. The next day I’m doing murals. I’m never bored, that’s for sure.”

Petersen’s evolution from smaller works, often painted on wooden panels made of maple and pine, to murals the size of a building, was a gradual one.

“At the time I left pro-racing, the largest painting I did was 12 feet by 24 feet,” he said. “To me, that was just a big painting. I wasn’t considering it a mural at that point.”

It was, however, too big a project for his chicken coop in Penngrove. So he rented a studio on Kentucky Street in the old Opera House. The piece he ended up creating, titled “Oasis,” is what he describes as “a very large African-themed piece with elephants and other wildlife.” The piece ended up in a show in Michigan, where it received quite a bit of attention, and inspired Petersen to start thinking even bigger.

“The point is, I’d always worked pretty small, but once I started working at that scale, I just really liked the challenge,” he said. “So I just kept going bigger and bigger.” He does still do the occasional small piece. “I go back and forth. When I was working on the Keller Street mural, I’d go back to my studio and do a three-foot by four-foot piece, then the next day I’d be up on the garage again.”

Those who happened to pass through the alley as Petersen was at work over the last several months were treated to a unique show, with the artist often appearing to paint with a kind of dance-like choreography to his movements.

“My process is always pretty free-form,” he said. “There is a looseness to my work. I know in my mind what the final image is supposed to look like, or feel like. How I get here is always a little organic. “My body is very involved, in ways it isn’t with smaller pieces. On the parking garage, if you saw me, I was making much larger motions as I worked, these long continuous movements. There is a lot of momentum and energy in how I work.”

Though that the project is complete, Petersen admits to feeling mixed about the mural being finished.

“In some ways, though I have stopped working on it, I feel like it will never really be finished,” he said. “It’s too big. It’s too abstract. It’s too much fun to work on. I got to where we all agreed I would take it, but if it was up to me I’d just continue to work on it.”

Even if that never happens, Petersen said he’s pleased and proud of what he’s accomplished.

“It’s the largest piece I’ve ever done, so there’s a certain personal satisfaction in that, having reached that goal as an artist,” he said. “And now, I kind of want to paint something even larger.”

David Templeton is the community editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Contact him at david.templeton@arguscourier.com or at 707-776-8462.