Musicians say they were attacked at Penngrove tavern

Three local musicians were attacked in what they described as an unprovoked assault outside a music show at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse near Penngrove on July 15, and that the sole employee working at the tavern sided with their assailants.

“Hey y’all, as I’m sure you’ve all heard, my husband was sucker punched by a stranger resulting in a badly broken nose, a fractured cheek, and a stack of medical bills,” Hannah Vrankovich posted on Facebook on Friday.

Her husband, Frankie Boots, wound up in a Santa Rosa emergency room, both say. The other two musicians who say they were assaulted — John Courage and Francesco Echo — confirmed and elaborated on the incident on their own Facebook posts.

The alleged attack has sparked outrage on social media, and spurred Twin Oaks Roadhouse, which is owned by HopMonk Taverns, to issue a public statement.

Boots revealed the incident on his Instagram account Monday, posting a message that began “New Face Alert!” and included a casual photo that showed deep bruising around his eyes. Courage and Boots’ partner, Hannah Vrankovich, later said on social media that Boots was taken to a Santa Rosa hospital, where he was ultimately diagnosed with a broken nose and fractured cheekbone.

Vrankovich has set up a GoFundMe account with a goal of $10,000 for what she called “a stack of medical bills.” By Friday afternoon, the account had already surpassed that goal.

In a statement posted on Facebook late Friday afternoon, HopMonk founder and Twin Oaks managing partner Dean Biersch said: “Frankie Boots, visiting with family and friends, was the victim of a senseless act of violence that occurred in the parking lot of our venue last Thursday night. We are shocked, saddened and disgusted by this vicious, hateful act.”

Biersch noted that the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and has identified an assailant. A department spokesman said he could not comment on an ongoing investigation.

Boots, Courage and Echo all record music under their own names and frequently collaborate with one another. Courage, at least, had played a few songs at Twin Oaks that night. The three were in the parking lot, Courage said on Facebook, and he “noticed the crew of guys from the second they congregated, or rather should I say that they noticed me, since what drew my attention was the loud sh-- talking about my hair.”

According to Courage, Boots’ attacker “took a vulnerable moment and sucker punched Frankie when he wasn’t looking — a full running start, straight down into his face haymaker style punch.”

As he and Echo attempted to push the assailant from Boots, Courage went on to say, Echo was punched in the head. Seven months earlier, Courage noted, Echo had sustained a serious brain injury and skull fracture in a bicycle accident. Meanwhile, bar patrons punched Courage, threw him to the pavement and held him there.

Most troubling to the three people who say they were attacked, and to many of the 300 or so people who had commented on Courage’s original post, was the failure of Twin Oaks staff to intervene or respond. Only one person — a bartender — was working at Twin Oaks that night, they said.

“The biggest issue that still remains in my mind is that the bartender chose the side of their regulars/friends over the safety of the contract employee being assaulted in the parking lot — never once calling the sheriff or calling off their friends,” Courage wrote.

When he went back inside, he said, the bartender first ignored him while angry guests surrounded the musician, then allowed them to hustle Courage through the back door.

“On my way I found Frankie bleeding quite profusely in the bathroom with his wife administering first aid,” Courage wrote in his post.

He added, “It is my understanding that the assailant and his party remained at the bar until the end of the night, laughing and drinking, icing their hands and no doubt glorifying the mess they had created.”

The musician called on Twin Oaks to hire an additional employee to handle security on nights when the tavern has live shows, and to charge a cover if needed to pay for the extra staffing. Echo added another suggestion on Facebook.

“It’s reasonable to believe this might not have happened if this aggressor wasn’t so wasted drunk; this person, and subsequently the people who came to HIS aid ( he needed no aid ) were all the drunkest people in the venue,” he wrote. “The Twin Oaks bartender was severely over serving them.”

Twin Oaks’ Facebook post said this was the first such violent incident in the five years that HopMonk has owned the venue.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.