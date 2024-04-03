A woman described as naked and bleeding entered the Petaluma High School gymnasium on Tuesday afternoon, creating a traumatizing scene for students present and causing staff to evacuate the gym and call 911.

Described as a “campus disruption” in a subsequent email from Principal Giovanni Napoli, the appearance of the unidentified woman a few minutes after 3 p.m. came on the heels of an assembly held in the gym. Eyewitness accounts, which could not be immediately verified, said the woman apparently had cut herself in her midsection with a knife.

Police and medical personnel were on the scene within minutes, and an alert from administrators went out soon after asking people to avoid the “gym area of campus.”

In the school’s second notice, sent out at 5 p.m., Napoli wrote, “This afternoon, at 3:07 p.m., an unclothed and bleeding community member, who appeared to be experiencing a medical emergency, walked onto our PHS campus from Webster Street into the gym.

“There were staff and students in the gym when the community member entered and staff members immediately evacuated the gym and called 911. Thanks to another community member who had already called 911 when they saw this individual walking on the public sidewalk, PPD was on our campus within a minute or two of the individual entering the gym and had the situation contained.”

As of 5:15 p.m., Petaluma Fire Department trucks were parked outside the back side of the campus, while crews applied a white foamy substance to the sidewalks before spraying them down with water.

Varying accounts from witnesses described the woman as having “cut herself open,” and some stated that she collapsed on the gym floor. Those accounts could not be immediately verified.

“This was a tragic and stressful situation and we are appreciative of our staff for evacuating the gym so quickly and keeping our community safe,” Napoli wrote. “With support from PPD, Petaluma Fire, and our district maintenance crew, we expect to have the facilities appropriately cleaned and ready for school tomorrow.”

Students “experiencing increased levels of stress or fear related to this incident” are encouraged to speak with a counselor by calling 707-778-4959 and leaving a message, Napoli said, adding that someone will respond promptly. Counseling is also available through Petaluma People Services Center by going to petalumapeople.org/counseling.

“Additionally, we will be reaching out directly to the students who were present at the time of this incident for individual support,” Napoli said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.