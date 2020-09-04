National Weather Service upgrades Bay Area’s extreme heat watch to excessive heat warning

The National Weather Service has upgraded an extreme heat watch to an excessive heat warning for interior regions of the Bay Area over Labor Day weekend.

The warning, which begins Saturday morning and expires Monday night, includes Sonoma and Napa counties, where temperatures may reach triple digits. A high of 107 degrees is predicted Sunday near the Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning also was updated to include the North Salinas Valley, and a heat advisory was issued for the coast from Monterey to Sonoma counties.

Because the heat may strain the state’s power grid, the California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert Saturday through Monday from 3-9 p.m.

The ISO recommends setting air conditioners to 78 degrees, unplugging unused electronics and using major appliances such as washing machines early in the morning or late at night to conserve electricity.