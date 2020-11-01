National Weather Service warns of sneaker waves this weekend

The National Weather Service is warning beachgoers across four Bay Area counties, including Sonoma, to use extra caution as the risk of dangerous sneaker waves will be heightened Sunday.

The warning, which also includes Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties, will take effect Sunday afternoon and is expected to expire Monday evening.

“We issued the warning just to make sure the messaging gets out there,” said David King, meteorologist in the Bay Area office. “The pattern in the ocean is changing, so make sure you stay alert as you go to beach.”

An ocean swell coming from the northwest will heighten people’s risk of being pulled out to sea by waves that can suddenly zoom past the breaking point.

People visiting the beach in the four counties are advised to keep a tight leash on pets and avoid wandering out onto jetties. Never turn your back on the ocean, King said.

“We just want to make sure that people that go to the beach are aware of it,” he said.

