Nationwide challenge reflected in deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Sonoma skilled nursing facility

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 19, 2020, 9:50AM
Coronavirus had been circulating among the residents of Sonoma County for at least three months before it made entry into Broadway Villa Post Acute, a 144-bed skilled nursing facility in Sonoma.

But once inside, the highly contagious virus got a foothold, finding ready victims among the sick and infirm patients who live and rehabilitate there.

Since its first report of an asymptomatic COVID-positive health care worker June 10, the facility has reported 15 confirmed tests among staffers and 43 infected residents, making it one of Sonoma County’s largest connected outbreaks.

As many as eight of Broadway Villa’s residents have died of COVID-related causes, the largest share of what are now 10 local nursing home deaths in the last month — more than half of Sonoma County’s 19 pandemic fatalities, according to county and state public health records.

Two more skilled nursing facilities, both in Petaluma, also reported patient deaths last week amid evidence that increased viral transmission in the broader community had begun to pierce the defenses of the county’s 20 licensed nursing homes.

Though Broadway Villa has had the most substantial eruption by far, 14 sites have at some point had at least one health care worker test positive.

Surveillance testing was initiated early at some locations by Sonoma County Public Health, picking up an asymptomatic health care worker at Apple Valley Post-Acute Rehab in Sebastopol back in April before any residents could be infected.

A total of six facilities have reported at least one infected patient, including three for the first time last week.

Until a facility reaches 11 coronavirus cases or deaths the California Department of Public Health masks the exact number, however. If a site has fewer than 11 cases, it is not possible to know the size of the outbreak unless a facility administrator agrees to confirm it. Most have refused comment to The Press Democrat or failed to return phone calls.

But EmpRes Post Acute Health and Rehabilitation, which posted its first infected health care worker July 6, reported a death to the state on Wednesday, as did Petaluma Post-Acute Rehab, which recorded its first COVID-positive staffer June 6 and now has 13 infected residents.

The data reflect a painful reality that has spread across the nation since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, when an outbreak at a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, claimed dozens of lives as the virus was just laying siege to the country. Skilled nursing home residents — those who require round-the-clock medical care and monitoring — are more vulnerable to coronavirus than other populations and more susceptible to poor outcomes.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said such facilities are simply not structured to deal with the degree of contagion posed by the coronavirus, making them “singularly unable to deal with COVID.”

“It’s that group that is getting really sick,” she said.

A New York Times analysis earlier this month found that about 10% of the nation’s COVID-19 cases affected residents of long-term care facilities. Their deaths accounted for more than 42% of all U.S. coronavirus fatalities, the Times’ study concluded.

As a subset, residents of skilled nursing facilities — medically licensed sites where clients require close-contact care that goes beyond the kind of help with bathing and dressing that might be afforded someone in an assisted living home — are even more susceptible because of underlying conditions and physical frailties that make them particularly fragile.

They also utilize shared staff, some of whom need to juggle shifts at more than one facility because of notoriously low pay. Many employees, perhaps most, do not accrue paid sick time, and advocates worry they can’t afford to take time off, even if they feel ill.

Moreover, skilled nursing patients are regularly roomed two, three or four to a room, typically with a shared restroom, so those who are unknowingly infected can easily transmit the virus before being separated out. Outside of pandemics, those who are mobile often dine together and use joint activity and therapeutic rooms.

In California, skilled nursing patients make up about 5% of the state’s cumulative coronavirus caseload so far and have accounted for at least 2,898 deaths, almost 40% of the state’s overall COVID-related fatalities.

For Broadway Villa administrator Mike Empey, it’s proven to be an exhausting, difficult, painful time — one that he feels reflects unfairly on his industry and on his place of work. Frontline personnel at Broadway Villa are “doing our very best, under exceptional circumstances, to bring dignity and healing to those we love and serve,” he said during an email exchange.

Empey, whose site holds a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which licenses skilled nursing facilities, said he is abiding by CMS guidance in trying to mitigate the outbreak. Since March, when visits to nursing homes were prohibited, he has also made it his mission to maintain close communication with families, he said.

But “the skilled nursing environment presents unique challenges not faced by other senior living centers,” he wrote, “namely, many of our residents were experiencing a decline in health before the pandemic, making them more vulnerable to infection.

“In addition, there is the added challenge of residents who may have conditions of mind or memory that make it difficult to understand or remember frequent hand-washing, social distancing, and wearing masks,” he continued. “Our staff works tirelessly to assist and promote good infection control practices, but certain of the vectors are not 100% within our control.”

People like Pat L. McGinnis, co-founder and executive director of San Francisco-based California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, say the industry structure, with heavy for-profit ownership and “very low staffing ratios,” means patients get limited hands-on time in the first place.

During a pandemic, the challenge is magnified, she said.

Crista Barnett Nelson, executive director of the nonprofit Senior Advocacy Services and long-term care ombudsman coordinator for Sonoma County, agreed.

Infection controls means “you have to slow way down” and take more time for everything — hand-washing, donning protective gear and ensuring other protocols are followed. Without significant staffing increases, that’s not possible, she said, and workers running from one person to the next are likely to overlook infection control along the way.

Sufficient nursing staff, who are in charge of infection control, also is key, said Charlene Harrington, professor emeritus at UC San Francisco and lead author of a recent paper on the subject.

Experts say what’s happening in long-term care facilities also reflects rising transmission in the surrounding community, where caregivers live with their own families, some of whom may be exposed to the virus in different ways and bring it home.

The CMS and other federal and state health agencies have issued successive instructions throughout the pandemic, prohibiting visits to nursing homes by anyone beyond essential medical personnel or family members saying goodbye to a dying relative. Rules require health care workers to be screened for fever, COVID symptoms and exposure before reporting to work.

Each site also is required to establish a surveillance testing regime and to plan ahead for the possibility that coronavirus might be detected among its patients, designating a wing or a corridor that can be used to separate COVID-positive residents from those who are not infected and given separate staff. Workers treating COVID patients are required to wear extra protective gear, as well.

But it isn’t truly possible to pandemic-proof part of a building if there are infectious patients somewhere else in the same structure, Mase said.

“The main issue is that everybody in the facility is exposed. They just aren’t positive yet,” she said.

Broadway Villa was one of three skilled nursing facilities in the county to participate in baseline testing in May. More than 90% of its patients, or 114 people, and 145 personnel were tested, all coming out negative, according to county documents.

But then on June 10, a positive health care worker was reported to the state, as is mandated, and three days later, on June 13, a COVID-positive resident.

The first resident death was reported June 22.

Before last week, Sonoma County health department staffers had reported seven deaths among COVID-positive patients at local skilled nursing facilities, though Mase has refused to say at which facilities they resided. But until Wednesday, only one of one of the county’s skilled nursing facilities, Broadway Villa, had experienced any COVID-related deaths, according to the California Department of Public Health, which requires licensed nursing homes to report new infections and deaths among its staff and residents within 24 hours.

Then three more were reported last week — one each at EmpRes and Petaluma Post-Acute, according to state data. It’s not clear where the third occurred, although it was likely Broadway Villa, according to an analysis of state and local data.

Broadway Villa administrator Empey has declined to address fatalities, given the fact that many of the people in his care are declining, with serious or terminal conditions even before coronavirus came around.

The state data, however, indicates the seven initial local fatalities were all from Broadway Villa and the eighth likely occurred last week.

At least three other COVID deaths in the county involved residents of residential care facilities for the elderly — nonmedical institutions that include assisted living, board and care homes and memory care centers.

In Mendocino County, a significant outbreak at the Sherwood Oaks Skilled Nursing Facility in Fort Bragg claimed the life of a 63-year-old man on Thursday. He was that county’s second COVID-related death.

Mendocino County Health Officer Noemi Doohan, who has been substantially more transparent with specific information about coronavirus cases than Mase, said 13 cases have been detected at the facility, including seven residents — two of whom are hospitalized and the one who died — and five employees.

Advocacy groups, like San Francisco-based California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, have been lobbying throughout the pandemic for a variety of steps they believe might help save the lives of residents at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. They include daily inspections at facilities with active COVID cases or poor compliance records; strike teams where outbreaks have reached crisis levels; hazard pay to prevent staff from having to work at two sites, to avoid cross-contamination, as well as ample sick time; and dedicated nursing homes for COVID-positive patients released from acute-care hospitals.

The group also believes residents should be permitted in-person visits from a protectively garbed support person to prevent isolation and ensure the patients are not being neglected.

“There’s no one minding the store,” Nelson said.

The recent rise in nursing home cases is among several factors cited by the California Department of Public Health in its decision earlier this month to place Sonoma County on the state’s COVID watch list, subjecting local business operations to increased restrictions in an effort to bring down transmission rates.

State public health officials have subsequently recommended a “restructuring” of skilled nursing to separate COVID-positive patients and those awaiting test results from uninfected residents, aligning with what local health officials say has been an ongoing effort to find a suitable site to relocate those who need continued medical care outside a hospital setting.

A hotel, which may be a viable option for those with minimal COVID symptoms, doesn’t work, nor does a gymnasium, like the one at Sonoma State University the county had access to for a time, said Mase, the county health officer.

And while there are some skilled nursing facilities with single rooms that would allow for better isolation, “they don’t want COVID in their facilities,” she said.

“What we need is an open, unoccupied facility to transfer people to,” Mase said. “That’s what we’re seeking. That’s what we need.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

