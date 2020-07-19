Nationwide challenge reflected in deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Sonoma skilled nursing facility

Coronavirus had been circulating among the residents of Sonoma County for at least three months before it made entry into Broadway Villa Post Acute, a 144-bed skilled nursing facility in Sonoma.

But once inside, the highly contagious virus got a foothold, finding ready victims among the sick and infirm patients who live and rehabilitate there.

Since its first report of an asymptomatic COVID-positive health care worker June 10, the facility has reported 15 confirmed tests among staffers and 43 infected residents, making it one of Sonoma County’s largest connected outbreaks.

As many as eight of Broadway Villa’s residents have died of COVID-related causes, the largest share of what are now 10 local nursing home deaths in the last month — more than half of Sonoma County’s 19 pandemic fatalities, according to county and state public health records.

Two more skilled nursing facilities, both in Petaluma, also reported patient deaths last week amid evidence that increased viral transmission in the broader community had begun to pierce the defenses of the county’s 20 licensed nursing homes.

Though Broadway Villa has had the most substantial eruption by far, 14 sites have at some point had at least one health care worker test positive.

Surveillance testing was initiated early at some locations by Sonoma County Public Health, picking up an asymptomatic health care worker at Apple Valley Post-Acute Rehab in Sebastopol back in April before any residents could be infected.

A total of six facilities have reported at least one infected patient, including three for the first time last week.

Until a facility reaches 11 coronavirus cases or deaths the California Department of Public Health masks the exact number, however. If a site has fewer than 11 cases, it is not possible to know the size of the outbreak unless a facility administrator agrees to confirm it. Most have refused comment to The Press Democrat or failed to return phone calls.

But EmpRes Post Acute Health and Rehabilitation, which posted its first infected health care worker July 6, reported a death to the state on Wednesday, as did Petaluma Post-Acute Rehab, which recorded its first COVID-positive staffer June 6 and now has 13 infected residents.

The data reflect a painful reality that has spread across the nation since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, when an outbreak at a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, claimed dozens of lives as the virus was just laying siege to the country. Skilled nursing home residents — those who require round-the-clock medical care and monitoring — are more vulnerable to coronavirus than other populations and more susceptible to poor outcomes.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said such facilities are simply not structured to deal with the degree of contagion posed by the coronavirus, making them “singularly unable to deal with COVID.”

“It’s that group that is getting really sick,” she said.

A New York Times analysis earlier this month found that about 10% of the nation’s COVID-19 cases affected residents of long-term care facilities. Their deaths accounted for more than 42% of all U.S. coronavirus fatalities, the Times’ study concluded.

As a subset, residents of skilled nursing facilities — medically licensed sites where clients require close-contact care that goes beyond the kind of help with bathing and dressing that might be afforded someone in an assisted living home — are even more susceptible because of underlying conditions and physical frailties that make them particularly fragile.

They also utilize shared staff, some of whom need to juggle shifts at more than one facility because of notoriously low pay. Many employees, perhaps most, do not accrue paid sick time, and advocates worry they can’t afford to take time off, even if they feel ill.

Moreover, skilled nursing patients are regularly roomed two, three or four to a room, typically with a shared restroom, so those who are unknowingly infected can easily transmit the virus before being separated out. Outside of pandemics, those who are mobile often dine together and use joint activity and therapeutic rooms.

In California, skilled nursing patients make up about 5% of the state’s cumulative coronavirus caseload so far and have accounted for at least 2,898 deaths, almost 40% of the state’s overall COVID-related fatalities.

For Broadway Villa administrator Mike Empey, it’s proven to be an exhausting, difficult, painful time — one that he feels reflects unfairly on his industry and on his place of work. Frontline personnel at Broadway Villa are “doing our very best, under exceptional circumstances, to bring dignity and healing to those we love and serve,” he said during an email exchange.