Nearly all Petaluma educators on track for vaccinations

With one month before in-person classes are set to resume, nearly all Petaluma City Schools employees have had a chance to receive vaccinations, marking a reversal for the district that had for weeks seen its turn in line pushed back amid vaccine shortages.

The news comes after district officials spent a week auditing every school site, and after more than 150 Petaluma teachers and school staff lined up for their first COVID-19 vaccine doses Saturday at the Kaiser Permanente Petaluma Medical Offices.

For education leaders, including union officials who have spent weeks working to position educators for the life-saving vaccinations, the progress is heartening.

“That means we can come back safely without the worry of not being vaccinated,” said Sandra Larsen, president of the Petaluma Federation of Teachers. “We’re all excited to come back. We’re really excited, and now we can do it safely.”

Kaiser’s pop-up vaccine clinic for Petaluma educators grew out of an 11th-hour deal the district brokered late last week when it became clear county education officials would again be forced to delay inoculations for Petaluma educators.

The Sonoma County Office of Education in a Friday letter to school districts conceded it had received just a fraction of vaccine the doses meant to be administered this week at the agency’s Rancho Cotate High School clinic in Rohnert Park, sparking frantic local outreach for an alternative.

“We started to scramble. We reached out to lots of community members, politicians, lots of different people,” said Matthew Harris, assistant superintendent for Petaluma City Schools. “Eventually, we were connected with Kaiser Permanente.”

By 6 a.m. Thursday, Harris was on the phone with principals at each of the district’s schools, imploring them to pore over staff lists to determine how many employees still needed vaccinations. The list was sent to Kaiser, and by Friday afternoon, Harris was breathing a sigh of relief.

“After this weekend, the large majority of our teachers and staff will be vaccinated,” Harris said last Friday. “The few remaining we will be working within the next few days. That’s a great, great thing.”

Harris did not provide site-by-site numbers for vaccinated teachers, or percentages of educators or staff members who have had the opportunity to receive vaccines but refused.

“Anecdotally, a large majority of our teachers and staff have either had their first vaccine doses, or have an upcoming appointment,” he said in an email.

Sonoma County’s Office of Education, following county health officials’ directives, began operations with a focus on school staff ages 70 and older, as well as those serving children in person, before targeting districts in areas with high caseloads, including Roseland and Piner-Olivet.

As efforts shifted to the county’s largest district, Santa Rosa City Schools, as well as other Santa Rosa districts, the clinic, with the capacity to administer 4,000 shots per week, found itself bogged down amid a burgeoning vaccine shortage.

Winter storms in the Midwest yielded to a sea change in how vaccines are managed statewide – shifting to the MyTurn system managed by Blue Shield from prior efforts led by the state’s 58 counties.

Targeting an April 12 return to hybrid, in-person learning for elementary schools, Petaluma City Schools was next in line for vaccines, but the district’s turn was pushed back when the county schools clinic was forced to close amid a sharp drop in vaccine supply. Local educators received good news when state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, was able to secure 1,500 vaccines for Santa Rosa educators – a move that helped keep the clinic open.

The delay has compounded tensions for educators and families amid a pandemic that has killed more than 300 Sonoma County residents and sickened thousands more.

In its communication to districts last week, county education officials acknowledged the accumulating stress.

“Regardless of our successes to date, many educators remain unprotected and would like to be vaccinated,” according to the letter. “We know the lack of vaccine supply is a bitter disappointment for those elementary employees yet to be vaccinated through the SCOE clinic.”

Amid an uncertain vaccination campaign, some smaller school districts, including in west county, Windsor and Sonoma Valley, have struck partnerships with local health centers to get educators inoculated.

This past weekend, Petaluma City Schools joined those efforts. The move was prompted in part by Board of Education President Joanna Paun’s call to action last week, when she urged Petaluma City Council members and some of the city’s top health officials to help bring vaccines to Petaluma teachers.

“We ask that you use your political and professional influence to help us get our teachers and staff vaccinated as well,” Paun said in the March 1 email.

As the restart of in-person instruction approaches, anxious educators have also worked creatively to find vaccines on their own.

Larsen, the teachers union president, said teachers created a shared document for educators to stay informed about vaccine opportunities.

Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Gary Callahan said district leaders also encouraged teachers and staff to sign up on the state-run website myturn.ca.gov, to receive inoculation appointments.

Following the weekend clinic at Kaiser, Callahan said the vaccination rollout to the district’s roughly 900 staff members is “going great.”

“We believe that nearly all of our employees have had access to COVID-19 first does vaccinations, with a handful having appointments for this week,” Callahan said in a statement provided to the Argus-Courier. “We anticipate this timeline will lead to a large majority of staff completing both doses prior to returning to in-school learning in April.”

This past weekend, as many of the district’s remaining unvaccinated educators were lining up for their first round of inoculations, many had tears in their eyes, Harris said, before adding a simple observation.

“It’s great news.”

Tyler Silvy is editor of The Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.