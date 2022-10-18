Neighbors of the beloved Thompson Creek Walking Path in Westridge Parks held a “ribbon”-cutting last Sunday – the ribbon was actually a long thin branch – to celebrate the path’s reopening after being recently repaved by the city.

“Neighbors and friends gathered together to say thank you to the City of Petaluma” for its work sprucing up the path, said Denise Toll, who lives nearby on Sunnyslope Road. “The Thompson Creek Path is heavily used on a daily basis, and since the repaving more and more people are enjoying the walk.”

The event drew “quite a group of people,” Toll said, including city traffic engineer Ken Eichstaedt, mayoral candidates D'Lynda Fischer and Kevin McDonnell, and others. Toll also noted this was a “Zero Waste event” that met the standard of zero waste – “Impressive for a group of 60-plus people!”

The two-hour celebration, organized by Toll, Gloria McCallister and Bruce Hagan, doubled as a Cool Block Petaluma event, Toll said. Among its goals, the Cool Block program encourages neighbors to meet and get to know each other, “which we accomplished at this event,” Toll said.

