Betsy Bueno got the call from a neighbor on July 10.

“It’s really bad with the dog and the horse, Betsy,” her acquaintance said. “Can you please go check?”

So Bueno drove roughly a half-mile north of her home, to a field abutting Petaluma Hill Road in unincorporated Sonoma County, to a scene she had visited many times in the preceding months. This time it was much worse.

A large German shepherd had taken a brown and white horse (known as a paint) to the ground, and was viciously attacking it. The exhausted horse thrashed and shrieked, but was unable to repel a dog that was pouncing “like a lion on an elk,” as Bueno put it. The woman started to jump the fence to intervene, but retreated when the enraged dog ran toward her. She shouted herself hoarse and threw rocks at the dog. Nothing could halt the attack.

A veterinarian wound up euthanizing the horse that day.

‘Horrific’ incident not the first time

“I’m a strong woman,” Bueno said last week. “I was a police officer for almost 25 years, I was in the Army. I’ve seen a lot, including the fires in 2017. And I’m gonna tell you, in 64 years of life, I have never witnessed and had to deal with something as horrific as I saw. Nine days later, I can’t sleep, I can’t eat, I can’t stop thinking about it.”

As an isolated event, it was gruesome. But what bothers Bueno and many of her neighbors most, they say, is how many times it had played out. They had called Sonoma County Animal Services on numerous occasions over the previous year, begging the agency to remove the horse or discipline its owner, and were told that nothing could be done.

These neighbors, about a half-dozen of whom spoke to The Press Democrat, believe the county failed this horse. And they are adamant that its owner, Lorenzo Martinez Salcedo, is unfit to care for animals.

Over a period of months — two people said it went on for as long as a year — people living near Petaluma Hill Road and Hopi Trail were subjected to the tragic spectacle of a horse being killed in slow motion.

Day after day, for hours at a time, the German shepherd chased a paint horse around the property at the northeast corner of the intersection. The dog would bark and nip at the horse. The horse would kick and paw the ground, then attempt to flee. On and on and on it went.

There was another horse in the same pasture, a sorrel mare. For whatever reason, the dog never bothered that one.

Eventually, the neighbors say, the paint showed open wounds and became emaciated from overexertion. Its ribs showed, its jawline became drawn. Dodie Malmanis, who lives on Warrington Road, said she watched one day as the horse tried to urinate and couldn’t even find that small measure of relief as the dog barked and snapped.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3-jOMkoIF_w">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“The horse was run into the ground and not able to put its face down to eat with the dog on it daily each morning, and the other horse ate both portions,” Bueno said. “That’s why this one was so skinny and the other at good weight.”

Salcedo angrily declined to comment. “Don’t call back,” he said before hanging up.

The area around Hopi Trail is large-animal country. Many residents there own horses, and they were aghast at what they were witnessing.

“I did horse rescue for 28 years,” said Sandy Chiaroni, who lives on Petaluma Hill Road. “And oh god, it’s the worst case I’ve ever seen.”

A few neighbors spoke to Salcedo directly, they say, but couldn’t get much response. Others felt intimidated by him. So most turned their attention to Sonoma County Animal Services.

15 emails, calls about horse; ‘many’ visits from Animal Services

Brian Whipple, the department’s director, estimated that Animal Services received 15 calls or emails related to the horse over several months, and said his officers made “many visits” to Salcedo’s property.

“During this entire time, we were giving all kinds of ideas to the owner on how to keep this dog contained,” Whipple said. “We gave so many ideas and suggestions, and it never got to the point where they were able to keep the dog contained.”

Animal Services wasn’t able to take more forceful action, he said, because his officers never saw the firsthand evidence — “an active attack or, say, a person hitting a dog,” as he put it — that would allow them to act immediately. Without eyes-on confirmation, the department’s hands were tied.

“This one is tricky, because the property owner is also the horse owner and the dog owner,” Whipple said. “Animals are considered property. You can’t just go on someone’s land and remove an animal without good cause.”