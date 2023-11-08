Joe Minadeo II, the former Petaluma resident whose antisemitic hate literature has been distributed in neighborhoods across the U.S. over the past few years, is now behind bars in Florida.

A six-person jury in the 15th Judicial Circuit Court, located in Palm Beach County, sentenced Minadeo to 30 days in jail Nov. 1 for attempt to commit dumping of litter — a novel approach to penalizing the North Bay native and his accomplices for tossing weighted baggies containing flyers that blame Jews for an endless litany of problems.

No California jurisdiction has brought charges against Minadeo for distributing those flyers. Several have said his hate speech, even if offensive, is protected by the First Amendment.

If Minadeo doesn’t reach a plea agreement before Nov. 29, he will find himself at trial again, this time for the actual dumping of litter charge. Like the first charge, it is a misdemeanor. Minadeo pleaded not guilty to both in June.

On March 11, West Palm Beach Police officers responded to complaints from residents that four men were tossing antisemitic propaganda from the back of a U-Haul pickup truck, according to a March 28 arrest report. They soon located the vehicle, though the flyers had been dispersed by then.

“Residents advised that the baggies containing the papers and pellets were unwanted and caused a nuisance to the neighborhood,” according to the arrest report. “Officers and residents collected over 275 baggies from private property, the sidewalks and streets which weighed (including evidence packaging) 27.0 pounds.”

That last note is pertinent, a representative of the Florida State Attorney’s Office told The Press Democrat, because the law there allows prosecution in cases where the trash exceeds 15 pounds.

Minadeo was one of the five men arrested for distributing the hate speech. Two of the others, Nicholas Bysheim and David Kim, received 6-12 months of probation at sentencing. Another, Jefrey Kidder, skipped a July court appearance; there is currently a warrant for his arrest in Florida. The fifth, Brian Hulliger, had his next hearing rescheduled for Dec. 11.

Since those citations in March, Florida has strengthened its hate speech laws.

House Bill 269, which went into effect there May 1, makes it a felony to distribute on private property “any material for purpose of intimidating or threatening owner, resident, or invitee” when the material in question “evidences religious or ethnic animus.”

The bill also prohibits targeting a religion or ethnicity by projecting images onto a building or property without permission — another tactic recently used by hatemongers in Florida and other states.

Minadeo, first profiled in The Press Democrat in March 2022 when he was still living in Petaluma, has built a brand by posting slur-filled videos that demean Black people, the LGBTQ+ community and Jews, supplemented by occasional in-person attempts at intimidation or provocation.

Banned from several media platforms, including YouTube, his primary landing page now is the conservative social media site Gab where he’s a prolific source of content.

On Oct. 30-31, he posted six antisemitic and racist videos to the site, as well as several non-video messages. He posted once Nov. 1, explaining to his followers that he was about to appear in court. He added one word — “Prayers” — and a praying-hands emoji.

Since then, his account has been silent.

