New assistant principal hired for Kenilworth

The Petaluma City Schools District has appointed Jessica Dennen new assistant principal of Kenilworth Junior High School.

Dennen began her teaching career in 2003 as a science and math teacher at Petaluma High School. She worked at Petaluma High and served as the director of student activities for many years before transferring to Casa Grande High School in 2009 to teach science for three years. In 2012, Dennen moved to Carpe Diem and Sonoma Mountain where she has been teaching science, art, and Edgenuity.

Dennen was born and raised in Oakdale. She attended the University of California, Santa Cruz to pursue her bachelor’s degree in biology. Dennen then attended Sonoma State University to receive teaching credentials in life science and chemistry. Dennen earned her preliminary administrative services credential from the North Coast School of Education.

Dennen first came to Sonoma County to earn her teaching credential, and never left. She now lives in Sonoma with her two children. Dennen serves as the board president of the Woodland Star Educational Foundation in Sonoma Valley.

Dennen said she looks forward to joining the team at Kenilworth and working with “the fabulous staff there that is committed to their students.” She said she is excited to work with junior high students.