New Cinnabar School principal grew up in Petaluma

The new superintendent/principal of the one-school Cinnabar School District has traveled across the country helping school districts with staff development, but might be facing her biggest challenge right back in her home town.

Kristina Arcuri takes charge of a school district caught in the same difficult situation as every other school district in California of having to walk the tightrope of providing a well-rounded education with the safety of its students in the midst of the COVED-19 pandemic.

Arcuri replaces interim superintendent/principal Eric Hoppes at the pre-K through eighth grade school. Hoppes stepped in after Sandy Doyle left in the midst of internal controversy in January.

The new principal is is ready to take on the challenge. “I’m very excited,” she said. “I think this is a really good fit.”

She pointed out that the Cinnabar School Board has already been working on a plan to open the school to in-person learning as swiftly as in safe and within state guidelines. In addition. She has been attending webinars hosted by the Sonoma County Office of Education on the process for reopening schools.

Arcuri knows the Petaluma community well as she directs one of the area’s most historic school districts. She grew up in Petaluma and began her career in education at Corona Creek Elementary School in the Waugh School District.

A graduate of Dominican University of San Rafael with a master’s degree from California Coast University, she traveled throughout the United States making presentations on staff development from Alaska to West Virginia before returning to her home area to become principal of Monte Vista Elementary School in Rohnert Park.

She said the Cinnabar position is “a really good fit,” and she is anxious to get to know the families in the Cinnabar district. “One of my favorite things is calling the parents personally and introducing myself,” she said. “So far it has been great. Everyone has been so welcoming.”

Cinnabar Board President Jennifer Elu said the district had several quality candidates for the position, but is confident the board found the right person.

“We are absolutely excited about having her in the district,” Elu said. “She is someone who grew up here and is very knowledgeable about the community.”

First order of business for both the Cinnabar board and the new superintendent/principal is to get students back in school as quickly as possible.

In a statement posted on the school web site, the Cinnabar Board of Trustees said: “We believe that school is the best place for our students and that in-person instruction can be provided in a way that provides for the safety of our students, teachers and staff. Thus, the board is committed to reopening Cinnabar School to in-person learning five days a week as soon as possible.”

However, that might not be possible given the governor’s mandate forbidding classroom education throughout the state.

Both Elu and Arcuri mentioned the possibility of some form of a roll out plan, beginning with modified classroom teaching of younger students first.

While things are evolving and changing with the current pandemic, Elu said the hiring of Arcuri gives Cinnabar an opportunity, “To take a step back and refocus on where we want to be in the next three to five years as we move forward.”