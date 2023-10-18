Ahead of an anticipated increase — if not surge — of COVID-19 cases this winter, the county’s largest health care providers have begun offering the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

The new vaccine, which offers protection against the latest strain of SARS-CoV-2, is now more readily available to adults and children through Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health. Providence only offers the new vaccine to pediatric patients.

Approved by federal government more than a months ago, the newest version of the COVID-19 vaccine was initially available only at large pharmacy retailers including CVS and Walgreens.

But many customers reported long wait times and appointment cancellations due to limited availability.

On Tuesday, Phylis Accornero of Santa Rosa got her COVID-19 shot at a Sutter Health vaccine clinic in Santa Rosa. Accornero, 74, said previously tried to get an appointment at a local pharmacy.

“They’re so backed up. I tried CVS about two weeks ago but they pushed me out to the 17th, which is today,” Accornero said, adding that she decided to get it through Sutter instead.

Accorner said she’s gotten every round of the COVID-19 vaccine since it first became available nearly two years ago.

“I don’t want to come down with COVID — so far I haven’t had it,” she said. “I’ve been really careful, wearing a mask, not being around people who have it.”

Sutter Health began offering its own supply of the new vaccine since Oct. 9, said Dr. Gary Green, a Sutter Health infectious disease expert.

“Patients are so grateful. It can take a while to get the COVID-19 vaccine at a (retail) pharmacy,” he said.

Green pointed out that the new mRNA vaccine, which is available in pediatric and adult formulations, is technically not a booster. He said new vaccine provides protection against the latest, existing COVID-19 subvariants.

Green recommended people get both the influenza and the COVID-19 vaccine as the winter flu season arrives. He said there isn’t any flu activity yet, and the number of COVID-19 cases has decreased since the “summer bump“ a few months ago.

Dr. Jessica August, a Kaiser Permanente infectious disease expert said “very few if any” people are now being admitted for COVID-19. She said most hospital patients who test positive for the coronavirus are admitted into the hospital for some other condition.

“We’re not seeing, really, any cases, outside of some select cases in those who are immunocompromised, that are admitted for COVID-19 as the reason for hospitalization,” she said.

August said there are still some cases of COVID-19 being treated in Kaiser outpatient clinics that are likely linked to the start of school and the summer wave. With the holidays approaching, including Halloween, increased COVID-19 infections are likely, she said.

“This may be the lull before the storm, which really does make it a really good time to get vaccinated,” she said.

August recommended people get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. She said you can even get vaccinated for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, while you’re at it.

Juan Paquini, 47, of Santa Rosa got both his flu and COVID-19 shots at Sutter’s vaccine clinic Tuesday. Appointments can be made online or by calling 844-987-6115.

Paquini said he doesn’t miss an opportunity to get the latest available COVID-19 vaccine. His wife lost both her parents within a week’s time in the winter of 2020-21.

That winter was the deadliest of the pandemic, with 152 COVID-19 fatalities during the months of December, January and February. By comparison, the following two winters saw 66 and 22 COVID-19 deaths, respectively.

“I recommend to all my friends and family that they get vaccinated,“ Paquini said, speaking in Spanish.

August said COVID-19 infections are much less severe now than they were during the height of the pandemic. Experts think that is due to immunity from both natural infection and widespread vaccinations.

Kaiser is doing about 3,000 combined flu and COVID-19 shots a week now, according to August.

Kaiser members can make appointments online or visit one of two walk-in sites at Medical Office Building 1 next to the Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center and Kaiser’s Medical Office Building 5 on Old Redwood Highway in Santa Rosa.

COVID-19 vaccinations for children are also available at Santa Rosa Community Health and Petaluma Health Center. A very limited supply of COVID-19 shots are available for adults who are uninsured at both health centers.

